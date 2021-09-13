Michael B. Jordan Adapting Charlie Jane Anders’ Victories Greater Than Death Into an Amazon Series

While superhero characters may still be all the rage when it comes to the new series streaming platforms give the green light to, Amazon’s banking on audiences being in the mood for something a bit different for its next big adaptation.

Deadline reports that Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society production company is working on an Amazon Studios series adaptation of Gizmodo co-founder Charlie Jane Anders’ Victories Greater Then Death, the first instalment in her Unstoppable trilogy. Like the novel, Amazon’s Victories Greater Than Death will tell the story of Tina Mains, a seemingly ordinary teenage girl who’s hiding a massive secret about who she is. Unbeknownst to her friends, Tina’s a clone of a hero from an alien world tasked with keeping a guarding a beacon hidden on Earth away from an evil threatening to destroy multiple worlds.

Though Tina always know that the time would come when she had to embrace her destiny to become a hero like her genetic template, actually following through on said destiny proves harder than she expected when the call comes. From a synopsis:

“High school can be rough. It’s hard to fit in, yet impossible to be invisible, and when everyone is desperately trying to figure out who they are and where they are going in life it doesn’t help Tina that she’s hiding a deep secret. She’s the keeper of an interplanetary beacon that will activate someday soon, calling her home as the clone of an alien charged with saving the galaxy. But, for as much as she feels destined to fulfil her mission, she first has to grapple with the complications with the humans in her life. As Tina prepares to take on her journey with a group of teenage girls, they must grapple with learning to trust themselves and each other in this coming-of-age adventure.”

Anders, who just released an inspiring book about writing entitled Never Say You Can’t Survive: How to Get Through Hard Times by Making Up Stories, tweeted her excitement about the project:

At last I can talk about it! (exhales long-held breath) Michael B. Jordan is producing a TV series based on my novel VICTORIES GREATER THAN DEATH. ???????????????????? https://t.co/TknSRMSOH3 — Charlie Jane Anders (EVEN GREATER MISTAKES 11/16!) (@charliejane) September 13, 2021

Aside from the fact that Jordan and Anders are both attached to serve as Victories Greater Than Death’s executive producers, no other details about who’s working on the series have been announced yet, but we’re sure to hear more about the series, its cast, and directors in the coming months as it gets closer to production.