Lego’s Star Wars Halloween Special Scares Up Its First Trailer

When Rogue One: A Star Wars Story came out in 2016, perhaps its most notable achievement was making Darth Vader scary again. After decades of familiarity and the thoroughly unintimidating prequel trilogy, it was almost impossible to remember that once Vader was considered frightening. This Star Wars Halloween special from Lego probably won’t change anything, but at least it looks fun.

The plastic brickmaker released the first trailer for its previously announced Disney+ special, Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, which unsurprisingly looks like it’s planning on bringing more chuckles and life lessons than actual chills. But that’s fine!

It does have a surprisingly involved plot, though:

“After the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Poe Dameron and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt. The crime boss has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé.

Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.”

I wonder if one of those ancient evils is a 60-year-old Battle Droid with a penchant for The Shining homages? Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales premieres exclusively on Disney+ on October 1.