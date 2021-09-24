Better Understand the Size of iPhone 13 Models With This Visual Guide

As you’re all certainly aware by now, Apple has finally announced its new lineup of iPhone models: the 13 range. Much like 2020, the new generation of iPhone comes in four slick models – each with its own list of fun and interesting features. One of the key elements to consider when choosing an iPhone to take home, however, is also one of the simplest: size.

A phone may offer everything you need from a device, but if it didn’t feel right in your hand, your experience of it probably isn’t going to be all that great.

And while the sizing specs for the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Pro Max phones are pretty readily available, sometimes you need a visual guide to offer a sense of scale. With that considered, I thought it might be useful to measure each of the iPhone 13 models against everyday items.

I opted for a couple of items lying around my place that most people would have an idea of when it comes to size. I went with a lemon and a book. And both sit pretty comfortably in the ‘average’ realm when considering the spectrum of lemon/book dimensions.

I also popped my hand in there as another source of comparison, but knowing that hand-sizes vary greatly, I figured the combination of all three items would be the most helpful. (Don’t hate on my non-moisturised hands, please.)

So, let’s take a look yeah?

iPhone 13 sizing

The iPhone 13 measures at 5.78 inches tall (146.7mm) and 2.82 inches wide (71.5mm).

As you can see, it measures about from the base of my thumb to the top of my fingers, so not quite my whole hand – it’s pretty comfy to hold.

Moving over to my old friends the lemon and my The Sunny Nihilist book (it was chosen mostly for colour coordination reasons), you can see the phone takes up about three-quarters of the book and is probably about double the size of the lemon, lengthways.

iPhone 13 Mini sizing

The iPhone 13 Mini measures at 5.18 inches tall (131.5mm) and 2.53 inches wide (64.2mm).

Okay, so in my hand (which I think is fairly average in size) the Mini feels super comfortable – if a little petite compared to my iPhone 12. If we’re measuring my hand from wrist to tip of the finger, the phone is a decent chunk smaller than it.

When it comes to the lemon and book, the iPhone Mini is about two-thirds of the size of this novel and you can see the lemon is looking pretty hefty next to it.

iPhone 13 Pro sizing

The iPhone 13 Pro measures at 5.78 inches tall (146.7mm) and 2.82 inches wide (71.5mm). It’s the same as the iPhone 13, but it is noticeably heavier.

Seeing as the dimensions of this guy are the same as the iPhone 13, we don’t really need to go into it much, but I thew in an image for you anyway.

iPhone 13 Pro Max sizing

The iPhone 13 Pro Max (the big boi) measures at 6.33 inches tall (160.8mm) and 3.07 inches wide (78.1mm).

This phone is huge. It’s basically the size of my hand and holding it felt unnatural to me. I would not trust myself carrying this thing around in the outside world. My clumsy hands would drop it in an instant.

Compared to lil lemon and The Sunny Nihilist, the Pro Max frankly looks like a beast to me. I mean, scroll back up and compare how the lemon looks here to in the photo next to the Mini. As for the book, it’s probably about 80 per cent of the height (I’m estimating here).

Long story, short. It’ll require a solid grip.

iPhone 13 size comparisons

For more context, here are a couple of photos of the iPhone 13 models lined up against one another so you can make a clear comparison of size. I also did this with the screens facing up so you can get an idea of what kind of display you’re working with, too.

If you’re keen on learning more about the iPhone 13 models, their specs and how they differ from earlier models you can keep reading here. But hopefully, a little insight into the size of each of the iPhone models helps make your choice that much easier.