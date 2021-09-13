In Netflix’s Latest Slasher Film, the Killer Is You

The idea of a killer being inside your house is scary enough. But what if the killer revealed themselves to be… you? That’s the hook of There’s Someone Inside Your House, the new Netflix slasher horror movie from producers Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and James Wan (Malignant).

There’s Someone Inside Your House is based on a New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Stephanie Perkins. Directed by Patrick Brice and written by Henry Gayden, it stars Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, and others as teenagers in an unassuming Nebraska town. All is quiet until, well, a killer wearing the face of their victims arrives. Here’s the trailer.

That trailer makes There’s Someone Inside Your House feel like a very 1980s or 1990s slasher movie. Multiple, interchangeable teens, lots of dramatic secrets, and plenty of suspects who could believably be the killer. One would assume the producers are hoping this could maybe be a franchise too, especially when the killer could more or less be anyone.

Having not read the book, my biggest question after this trailer though is… how does the killer make these masks? Technology like that feels like it exists mostly for the Marvel Cinematic Universe or with the Mission: Impossible crowd. In reality, a machine that can duplicate faces certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but wouldn’t it be rather easy to trace? How many people in rural Nebraska have gotten shipments for real life mask technology in the past few weeks? Case solved.

In all seriousness though, from the 21 Laps team of Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, as well as the Atomic Monster team of James Wan and Michael Clear, There’s Someone Inside Your House looks like it has some serious nostalgic horror chops. We hope it can live up to its potential. Co-starring Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, Markian Tarasiuk, There’s Someone Inside Your House drops on Netflix October 6.