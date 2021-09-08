It Looks Like Facebook Is Finally Dropping Its Glasses This Week

Facebook and Ray-Ban are teasing an announcement scheduled for September 9 and it looks like this could be our first real glimpse at the highly-anticipated Facebook glasses.

In a post on the Ray-Ban official website, the companies teased the collaboration with a sign-up link to be the first notified when the mysterious announcement is made.

Obviously, both brands remained particularly tight-lipped about exactly what we can expect, but judging by the fact that it is Facebook and Ray-Ban, and the sunglass-shaped image, we can only assume this has something to do with the smart glasses we’ve been expecting for what feels like an eternity.

“This is one story you’re going to want to follow,” the post on the Ray-Bans homepage read, presumably referencing Facebook Stories (which were totally stolen from Snapchat, btw).

We don’t know much about what to expect from the glasses just yet, but we can rest assured that they will share Ray-Bans’ iconic aesthetic and not take their fashion sense from Mark Zuckerberg, who looks like this:

Back in July, Zuck confirmed the glasses would “have [Ray-Ban’s] iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things”.

Despite being rumoured for literally years now, we still know basically nothing about what to expect from the Facebook glasses.

However, the news does come after Zuckerberg himself posted what looks to be POV footage wearing the glasses while water-skiing, which presumably means these bad boys are meant for adventure.

The news comes after Zuckerberg confirmed back in July that “full augmented reality glasses” would be Facebook’s next hardware launch, but most people didn’t expect to be getting an announcement so soon.

There’s no word yet on pricing or a release date, but we can only assume those questions — and more — will be answered come September 9. But in the meantime, you’ve got about 48 hours to start saving, I guess.