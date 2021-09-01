Doom Patrol’s Season 3 Trailer: Michelle Gomez, Time Travel, and a Smorgasbord of DC Villains

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In the same way that the Doom Patrol is seemingly always open to the idea of adding new members to their heroic group, they’re just as willing to haphazardly accept newcomers into their rogues’ gallery. After two seasons of fighting demons, aliens, and oversized vermin, Doom Patrol’s on its way back to HBO Max for a new chapter, and the new trailer teases a cavalcade of classic DC villains who are going to be giving the heroes some trouble.

While Doom Patrol’s third season will first wrap up the plotlines from season two — Dorothy Spinner’s confrontation with the Candlemaker and Jane’s battle against her own malevolent personality — the new trailer also gives us a better introduction to the Brotherhood of Evil and Madame Rouge (Doctor Who and Chilling Adventures’ Michelle Gomez).

Though Doom Patrol’s Madame Rouge doesn’t exactly know why she needs the Doom Patrol to kill the Brotherhood of Evil after she shows up in her time machine, she’s quite certain that’s what needs to happen, and the heroes are at a loss as to how to respond to the ask. Traditionally morally opposed to murder as they all are, the team helped more than a few baddies during their short careers as vigilantes, and the trailer makes clear that the members of the Brotherhood have no qualms about killing.

There’s a very brief mention of the Sisterhood of Dada also factoring into this season of Doom Patrol, which may be an indication that the show will borrow elements of the comics where the Brotherhood of Evil rebrands itself as the Brotherhood of Dada, all of which sounds very on-brand for Doom Patrol. What we still don’t know is how successful this season will be at incorporating all of the plotlines into a satisfying story.

Image: HBO Max

Doom Patrol’s set to return on September 23 on Binge in Australia and stars Brendan Fraser as Robotman (aka Cliff Steele), Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane (and more), Joivan Wade as Cyborg (aka Victor Stone), Matt Bomer as Negative Man (aka Larry Trainor), April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman (aka Rita Farr), and Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder (aka The Chief).