The 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Finalists Are Here if You Need a Timeline Cleanser

2021 really has been no better than 2020, but nature is healing and nature is also hilarious. The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Award finalists have been revealed and they’re sure to give you a much-needed smile.

There’s a huge range of stunning and hilarious animals on display this year, from a balls-out monkey to a singing kangaroo.

The finalists have been whittled down from 7000 entries to 42 images, all of which show the complete and utter relatability of nature. Some will make you laugh, some will make you wince and others are just downright adorable.

The competition is free and open to both photography experts and novices, and this year, 10% of the competition’s revenue is heading to Save Wild Orangutans.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 highlights

Without further ado, here are some of the highlights from this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, as well as the photographer’s commentary (and some of mine that you didn’t ask for).

A golden silk monkey in Yunnan China — this is actually a show of aggression however in the position that the monkey is in it looks quite painful! — Ken Jensen.

The coronavirus pandemic is the rope and we’re the monkey.

Two Gentoo penguins having a discussion after coming out of the surf. — Carol Taylor

I think we know who wears the pants here.

I took this shot while photographing a group of Pied starlings perched in a tree at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in South Africa. It perfectly sums up my mood on most Monday mornings. — Andrew Mayes

This is definitely a mood, and not just for Mondays.

When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs Goliath story! — Arthur Trevino

Time to become a vegetarian.

A Dragonfly early in the morning on a flower looks into my camera and it seems as if it laughing. The year 2020/2021 was very hard for everybody because of Corona. But when you go outside and watch carefully the beauty of our nature, then problems seem to get less for me. So if I have a bad day this image make me give a smile back. — Axel Bocker

How can you not smile when you see this guy?

A smooth-coated otter “bit” its baby otter to bring it back to and fro for a swimming lesson. — Chee Kee Teo

I think anyone who had to endure swimming lessons as a child can relate to this one.

Males of these species of lizard chooses higher elevations to monitor their territory and display. Caught this particular male roosting on the twig of a bush during high heat summer. — Aditya Kshirsagar

Why can’t we have snakes that are this happy in Australia?

The kangaroo looked like he was singing ‘the hills are alive, with the sound of music’ in the field. — Lea Scaddan

We’ve found the next winner of Australian Idol.

Isolated inside with your family eager to get out and explore the world? These eastern raccoon kits are too. Just when you think there’s no more room in the tree hollow, mother raccoon appears and displays just how compact the space is. The babies clambered all over their mom and each another, struggling to take a look at the exact same time. This photo was taken in Southwestern Ontario, Canada. — Kevin Biskaborn

Feel free to bookmark this whenever you need a timeline cleanser.

Polar Bear mom and cubs frolicked in the icy waters of the Arctic. They kept dipping under the water and once came up together with this amusing pose. A tender moment is shared by mom and one cub while the other photo-bombs with a wave to the onlookers. Or, it sure looked like a wave… — Cheryl Strahl

Me any time I’m a third wheel.

This raccoon spends his time trying to get into houses out of curiosity and perhaps also to steal food. — Nicolas de VAULX

This is how I imagine Over the Hedge would play out in real life.

I spent my days in my usual “gopher place” and yet again, these funny little animals haven’t belied their true nature. — Roland Kranitz

What song do you reckon he’s playing? Whatever it is, it got these two dancing.

That’s a trust fall about to go wrong if I’ve ever seen one.

And now for my personal favourite…

I was taking pics of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird’s face. — John Speirs

This pigeon is a metaphor for all of us over the last two years.

Honestly, there are so many great finalists here, it was hard for me to even pick which ones to include. Go ahead and check out the full library over on the website.

How to vote for your favourite

If one of these pictures gave you a good laugh, you can support the artist by casting your vote for the winner in the people’s choice award. Voting is open until October 10, 2021.

The overall winners will be announced on October 22, with the winners judged by a panel of wildlife photographers.

Here’s hoping some of these funny animal pictures helped to brighten your day. You can see some of the previous winners here.