The Amazon Kindle Interface Update Isn’t Exactly A Page-Turner, But We’ll Take it

Your Amazon Kindle will soon be receiving a user interface update, and it’s the first one in years.

The new “reading experience” will be pushed out to users over the coming weeks as part of a software update.

READ MORE 12 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do With Your Amazon Kindle

Only Kindle (8th Gen and above), Kindle Paperwhite (7th Gen and above), and Kindle Oasis devices will receive the updated UI, however.

If you’re wondering why this is such a big deal, Ars Technica did the maths, and the last user Amazon Kindle interface update was back in 2016.

So what is coming to your Amazon Kindle?

Users can adjust device brightness, turn on Airplane Mode, and get to All Settings with a simple swipe down from the top of the screen.

The ability to easily switch between Home and Library, or your current book, using the new bottom navigation, is also on its way.

Later this year, an improved Home and Library experience will also hit devices.

This will mean that when in the Library, there will be new filter and sort menus, a new collections view, and an interactive scroll bar.

And on Home, you will be able to access up to 20 of your recently read books with a left swipe.

The software update started rolling out last month, but to receive it your device must be charging and connected to Wi-Fi.

Not sure what Amazon Kindle you have? Bring up the Device Info screen to see which Kindle you’re using, or follow these simple steps.