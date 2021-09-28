What To Expect From Amazon’s 2021 Fall Hardware Event

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning for those of us living in Australia, Amazon will be holing its 2021 Fall Hardware Event.

While the company is tight-lipped on what you can expect from the annual hardware event, speculation around Alexa-enabled devices has been mounting, so to speak.

As originally reported by Bloomberg, a wall-mounted Echo device could be on the cards.

We’ve heard rumours about this particular device before, and the idea is that it would act as a sort of digital command centre — Amazon supposedly views it as an ideal device for the kitchen. Not only could you watch videos on it while cooking, but it could also be the central hub for your smart home.

In addition to suggesting Amazon is developing a large, wall-mounted Echo, the report also suggests a soundbar with a built-in camera and new wearables could be announced on Wednesday.

Amazon just announced its next-gen Kindle Paperwhites, which have larger screens, a fresh interface, and USB-C ports. The Kindle also got its first user interface upgrade in a while earlier this month, so it’s unlikely we’ll see another one on Wednesday morning.

At last year’s Fall Hardware Event, Amazon announced a drone for your home, gave the Echo a makeover, upgraded Alexa’s voice, launched the gaming service Amazon Luna, upgraded its mesh routers and gave us some new Fire TV Sticks.

Could we get some more weird and wonderful things we both do and do not need this year? Amazon’s event is set for Wednesday, 29 September at 2am AEST, so by the time you wake up, we should have the answer.