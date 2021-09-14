Turns Out We Are Getting A New iPad And iPad Mini – Australia, This Info Is For You

Apple has this morning announced two additions to the iPad family – a new entry-level iPad and an iPad Mini.

During the California Streaming event, CEO Tim Cook highlighted the obvious: that the past year has been a good one for video calling, giving iPad growth of 40%. “The iPad business has never been stronger,” he said.

Given these announcements were made at 3.00am AEST, you might have missed them. Not to worry, here’s a wrap up, and some Aussie-specific info for you.

All-new iPad

The newest entry-level iPad will feature A13 bionic chip

12 megapixel ultra-wide camera – This. Is. Huge. News.

10.2-inch display

Double the storage space, starting at 64GB with a 256GB option available

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

Same design as you’re used to

Choose from Space Grey and silver

Cellular models are available, too

Dedicated TouchID button at the bottom

Now boasts Center Stage – a feature that automatically detects what’s happening during a video call and crops the image to that part of the video feed in real time.

Pricing starts at an RRP of $499 for Wi-Fi models of iPad. Wi-Fi + cellular models start at an RRP $699. The new iPad is available to order beginning today via apple.com/au, and in stores beginning Friday, 24 September.

The Apple Pencil (1st generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with iPad (9th generation) for an RRP of $145 and the Smart Keyboard for iPad is available for purchase separately for an RRP of $235. You can also get your hands on a Smart Cover for iPad for an RRP of $79.

Customers can also trade in their current iPad and get credit toward a new one.

The iPad Mini

This bad boy received its most significant update in a long time. Apparently, it’s going to be 80% faster.

The Mini will also feature A13 bionic chip

It boasts a redesigned body, available in purple, pink, starlight, and Space Grey

12 megapixel camera

8.3-inch display (a bump from 7.9-inches)

64GB and 256GB configurations

Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Rounded edges

The volume buttons have moved from the side to the top

Touch ID goes to the top of the iPad Mini because there’s no more home button

Oh, and it gets a USB-C charging port

It will also support 5G connectivity

Apple is touting it as a “mobile movie studio” and the sound quality seems like it’s packing a punch with “stereo in landscape”.

Plus, with its liquid retina display, Cook is calling it “by far the most powerful and versatile Mini ever”.

Wi-Fi models of iPad Mini are available with a starting RRP of $749. Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at an RRP of $979. The Aussie dollar is brutal. The new iPad mini is available to order beginning today on apple.com/au/store, with availability beginning Friday, 24 September.

The Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with iPad mini for an RRP of $199.

Just like with the iPad, customers can also trade in their current iPad and get credit toward a Mini.

iPadOS 15, meanwhile, is available beginning Monday, 20 September, and ships for free with the new iPad mini. iPadOS 15 will be compatible with iPad mini4 and later, iPad Air2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and all iPad Pro models.