Your Dune Collection Is About to Get So Much More Zendaya

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is finally, finally heading to theatres on October 21. But you’ll have to wait a little bit longer to get your hands on these collectible figures from Dark Horse and Legendary Entertainment, since they’re not releasing until autumn 2022. However, good news! Gizmodo has the exclusive first look at the trio: Chani (played by Zendaya), Glossu “The Beast” Rabban (Dave Bautista), and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin). They join the previously revealed figures (available a bit earlier, on December 1) of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) — and it’s safe to assume more will be on the way eventually because Dune has a hell of a lot of characters populating its epic story.

These three new figures, as well as the already announced three, stand 9″-9.75″ tall and are available for pre-order through TFAW.com, where they will run you $US59.99 ($82) each. Check ‘em out!

Chani

Image: Courtesy of Dark Horse

Here we have Zendaya as Chani, “a Fremen, a desert-warrior on the planet Arrakis. When her destiny becomes intertwined with a mysterious off-worlder named Paul Atreides, the fight for her people becomes the fight of her life,” according to the Dark Horse press release. Yep, her eyes are very blue.

Glossu “The Beast” Rabban

Image: Courtesy of Dark Horse

Dave Bautista definitely looks battle-ready as his character here: “A ferocious fighter driven by brute force and explosive rage, Glossu Rabban has earned his nickname ‘The Beast.’ As a loyal nephew and chief enforcer to Baron Harkonnen, Rabban rules through fear and domination, wielding an inkvine whip that leaves few survivors.”

Gurney Halleck

Image: Courtesy of Dark Horse

Last but not least, Josh Brolin — last seen going toe-to-toe as Thanos against the Avengers — gets to show his good-guy side here: “Warmaster for House Atreides, Gurney Halleck is a warrior, a poet and a teacher who has mentored Paul Atreides from a young age. Bearing the scars of bad blood between his people and the formidable House Harkonnen, Gurney’s courage has won the day on many battlefields.”

Lady Jessica

Image: TFAW.com

And here are the three previously announced figures, starting with the official description for Rebecca Ferguson’s character. “A mother and leader with an unbreakable bond to her royal son Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica is a skilled fighter and master of the Bene Gesserit mind-control power called the Voice. Jessica must hone her skills and face her fears to ensure Paul’s survival on the dangerous desert planet known as Dune.”

Paul Atreides

Heerrrre’s Chalamet! “Paul Atreides is the son of a Duke born into a destiny greater than his noble title. Haunted by visions of the future, Paul journeys with his family to their new home on the dangerous desert planet known throughout the galaxy as Dune. With unseen dangers lurking in the shadows and around every corner, an untested Paul must face his fears and keep his blade skills sharp in order to survive.”

Duncan Idaho

Image: TFAW.com

Aquaman’s Jason Momoa takes on yet another iconic role in Dune. “Duncan Idaho is a tactical combat expert and confidant loyal to House Atreides. The most gifted Swordmaster in the Known Universe, he is the eyes and ears of the Duke, always watching the horizon in a world of unknown dangers. Fiercely loyal; there are few in the galaxy that can match his swordsmanship. This hand-painted figure is posed in a combat stance, as Duncan Idaho is always ready for battle.”