What We Do in the Shadows’ Glorious Season 3 Trailer Teases Vampire Power Struggles Galore

What a treat on this fine Friday the 13th, to get not just a brand-new trailer for FX’s What We Do in the Shadows’ upcoming third season — but also the news that the series will be returning for a fourth instalment, too. Makes us want to go out on the town, drink the drug-filled blood of a bunch of random New York partygoers, and try to eat pizza even though human food makes us projectile vomit! In other words, celebrate like vampires! At least, What We Do in the Shadows-style vampires!

While that epic season one episode will always be one of our all-time favourites, this trailer for season three, shared by Deadline along with the renewal news out of the network’s TCA presentation today, suggests so much goodness to come. Check it out!

Let’s see, we’ve got the roommates — vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), plus Nandor’s human familiar/Van Helsing-descended vampire slayer Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) — dealing with the fallout from that dramatic season two finale in a surprising way. Instead of being in trouble for, uh, Guillermo slaughtering almost all their peers at the Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires, they’re now in charge of the Vampiric Council! But who will get to sit on that fancy throne?

Also, looks like Nandor will be hitting the gym and maybe looking for love; Laszlo will be trying out the legal profession (as season two showed us, he was excellent at bartending, so sky’s the limit!); at least one werewolf will pop up; Colin Robinson will be set on fire; and the group will make what looks like an eventful casino visit — as well as all the mundane hilarity we’ve come to expect from this show, like Nandor not knowing how to work a vacuum and everyone freaking out about taking an escalator for the first time.

Oh, What We Do in the Shadows. How we’ve missed you. FX should just go ahead and greenlight seasons five through 5,000! The 10-episode third season arrives on FX on September 2 (and as Deadline notes, the first two episodes will premiere back to back: “The Prisoner” and “The Cloak of Duplication”); you can catch new episodes the next day on FX on Hulu.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.