Venom 2 Has Been Delayed in Australia and New Zealand

Over the past year we’ve seen countless films delayed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and while we’ve all gotten used to waiting, the latest movie delay stings a lot. New listings at Hoyts and Event Cinemas have confirmed Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed in Australia and New Zealand, with the new release date set for October 14, 2021.

Previously it was scheduled to release locally on September 16, and while it’s not a major delay, it does mean we’ll be one of the last countries to see the flick.

The reasons for the delay are currently unclear, but it’s easy to assume the release date has been impacted by lockdowns along Australia’s east coast. As of writing, parts of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland are under lockdown, with the majority of cinemas currently shut down.

Films like The Suicide Squad have gone ahead with their release anyway, but box office numbers are likely being impacted massively by these cinema closures.

Venom 2 is hoping to avoid this fate with a release in October, in a time when (hopefully) lockdown conditions will have eased — although if circumstances continue, it could be delayed even further.

Given there’s no planned digital release for Venom 2, the only way to see the film this year will be in cinemas, meaning there needs to be a safe and accessible way to watch it. Sadly, cinemas opening in September seems a long way off, particularly in the heart of New South Wales.

The delay is needed, but it’s also sparked fears amongst Spider-Man fans, who worry this decision will mean Spider-Man: No Way Home is also be delayed locally. Currently, that’s set for release on December 26, and while that still seems a long way off, we don’t currently have an outlook on when the situation on Australia’s east coast will ease.

New Zealand appears to be wrapped up in this delay as well, with its local Event Cinemas branch also corroborating the October 14 delay.

It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances that led us here, but there’s hope the film could still release in Australia and New Zealand this October. If Australia is able to hit vaccination targets, stay home and reduce local coronavirus case numbers it’s likely the updated release date will hold.

Until cinemas reopen, we can only sit and wait for news of the film’s eventual release.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to local representatives from Sony Pictures to confirm the release status of Venom: Let There Be Carnage in Australia and New Zealand. Should we hear back, we’ll update this post with any additional information.