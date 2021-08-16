Updates From Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune, and More

Christopher McQuarrie teases the arrival of a familiar face in the next Mission: Impossible. Get a creepy look at Syfy’s new Chucky show. There are more American Horror Stories on the way. Plus, Stargirl introduces us to Green Lantern’s daughter, and what’s next for Legends of Tomorrow. Spoilers now!

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Willem Defoe would neither confirm nor deny his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home during a recent interview with The Wrap.

I got lots of stuff happening now. And, you know, I always feel like when a film comes out, that’s when it’s time to talk about it.

Mission: Impossible 7

Christopher McQuarrie revealed a picture of Henry Czerny, who will reprise his role as CIA director Eugene Kittridge in Mission: Impossible 7.

The Toxic Avenger

Filming has officially wrapped on the Toxic Avenger remake according to director Macon Blair and Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman on Twitter.

Congratulations! Any chance to film a zoom scene w Torgle, Tiffany etc? Commish sends love! We have crew and. Equipment plus green screen! pic.twitter.com/HQEEZgYbUv — Lloyd Kaufman (@lloydkaufman) August 13, 2021

Dune

New character-related teasers have been released for Leto Atreides, Lady Jessica, Duncan Idaho, Gurney Halleck, and Wellington Yueh.

Moon Knight

Appearing as a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers (via /Film), Ethan Hawke revealed his mysterious Moon Knight character is based on the infamous Branch Davidians cult leader, David Koresh.

There’s also new set footage (via Comic Book) from Budapest of an unidentified, costumed individual leaping several feet into the air. You can watch the very brief clip here.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Speaking at the 55-Year Mission convention in Las Vegas on Sunday (via TrekNews), Robert Beltran revealed he’s recorded lines — whether as Commander Chakotay or not — for the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy animated series at Paramount+.

Robert Beltran on stage at #STLV says he's doing voice over work for Star Trek Prodigy! pic.twitter.com/ifjKLhEcdI — TrekNews.net @ 55-Year Mission (STLV) (@TrekNewsNet) August 15, 2021

Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld revealed she’s currently filming reshoots on Hawkeye in an Instagram story screen-capped by Comic Book. Click through to have a look.

Chucky

The latest TV spot for Syfy’s Child’s Play series homages the infamous, bloodcurdling commercial for the 1978 ventriloquist dummy movie, Magic.

Your friend till the end won't let you down. #Chucky premieres October 12. ???? pic.twitter.com/1DSQ6aawqO — SYFY (@SYFY) August 13, 2021

Bloody-Disgusting additionally has a relevant tie-in poster.

Photo: Syfy

American Horror Stories

FX has ordered a second season of anthology American Horror Stories according to Spoiler TV.

The Outpost

Talon fights the gods with Luna in the synopsis for “The Pleasing Voice of the Masters,” the September 2 episode of The Outpost.

BEST LAID PLANS – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) fight against the gods but not all goes as planned. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) is reunited with someone from his past. Meanwhile, Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Janzo feud over the fate of a prisoner. Lastly, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) fights to save Talon. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Igor Ŝunter (#3B08).

Legends of Tomorrow

Bishop returns in the trailer for “Silence of the Sonograms,” next week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Stargirl

Green Lantern’s daughter introduces herself to the Whitmores in a new clip from this week’s episode of Stargirl.

