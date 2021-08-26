The King’s Man’s Newest Trailer Showcases Some Very Un-Gentle Men

If, for some wild reason, you thought the prequel to the ultra-action-packed Kingsman movies would going to be any tamer than its forebears, I can promise you, you needn’t lose any sleep over it. The King’s Man has action for days, and this newest R-rated, red-band trailer for the film proves.

The most notable difference from the other trailers is the profanity, naturally, as well as Rasputin’s (Rhys Ifans) best, uh, business practices. But by the second half of the trailer, it becomes an increasingly frenetic montage of snippets of action scene after action scene, where a lot of people — not all of them bad guys — graphically die. See for yourself:

Given that The King’s Man chronicles the early days of the “independent intelligence agency,” back during World War I, it’s nice to see both Gemma Arterton’s Polly and Djimon Housou’s Shola have their chances to kick arse via bazooka and graphic beheading, respectively. There’s a glimpse at some aerial mayhem, a better look at Rasputin’s wacky cross-whip in action, and more.

Unfortunately, the focus on the action means there’s less time to showcase the film’s stars other than Ralph Fiennes’ Lord Oxford and Harris Dickinson’s new recruit Conrad. We’re still getting little, if anything, about A Discovery of Witches’ Matthew Goode and his mysterious character, as well as those played by The Falcon and Winter Soldier’s Daniel Brühl, Kick-Arse’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Game of Thrones’ Charles Dance.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, The King’s Man is currently scheduled to premiere on January 1, 2022 in Australia, but it has been rescheduled a whopping eight times, and some of those postponements were made even before the coronavirus hit.

Its original premiere date was supposed to be November 15, 2019, making the movie more than two years overdue… unless The King’s Man somehow gets pushed back yet again. Perhaps the eighth time will be the charm?