The News Of Tomorrow, Today

You Can Now Strap A 140” TV To Your Face, If That’s Your Thing

Alice Clarke

Published 23 mins ago: August 9, 2021 at 11:35 am -
Filed to:smart glasses
tclTCL NXTWEAR G smart glasses
You Can Now Strap A 140” TV To Your Face, If That’s Your Thing
TCL NXTWEAR G smart glasses being used in a very natural way

Less than two months after they were showcased at MWC, Australia is now the first place in the world to be able to buy TCL’s brand new smart glasses.

Like other smart glasses, TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses have a stupid name. Unlike other smart glasses, they’re not trying to change the way you see the world, give you extra information about what you’re looking at, or potentially violate the privacy of everyone you come into contact with using a discrete video camera. The NXTWEAR G just want to make your content more immersive by giving you a big, portable screen you can put over your eyes.

TCL describes the glasses as emulating a “140-inch screen right before your eyes”, using Sony FHD Micro OLED panels. Though, the press release still claims to be able to show 3D 4K content.

What’s special about these glasses is that they don’t need to be charged. You just plug them into whatever device you’re looking to watch with the provided USB-C cable. That means you’re going to have significant trouble using them to watch anything from an Xbox Series X or PS5, but you can plug them into a laptop, tablet or Android phone.

TCL NXTWEAR G smart glasses in action
It’s called self care

Because the NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses just look like regular sunglasses, and not some all-encompassing VR beast, they don’t fully block out the rest of the world, potentially making them more comfortable for longer-term wear. They’ll probably be great once long-haul flights become a thing again and in the meantime, they’ll be a decent way to escape lockdown by pretending you’re literally anywhere else.

TCL NXTWEAR G smart glasses on a plane
So natural. Living the dream.

They have a wide field of view, and can simulate multiple screens that you can look at by turning your head, which sounds neat in theory.

By the looks of them (I haven’t had hands on with them yet) they won’t fit over regular glasses too easily, but you can get prescription lenses to pop in if you love them enough.

The TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses are available now from Harvey Norman for $899, and come with an included 6 months of Optus Sport.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Alice Clarke

Alice Clarke is an award winning freelance journalist, producer and presenter, as well as co-curator of the PAX Aus Diversity Lounge. In her spare time she plays the drums, builds Lego, attempts to conquer the UK in Forza Horizon 4 and watches an unhealthy amount of television. Follow her on Twitter @Alicedkc.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.