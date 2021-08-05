Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Is a Go (as if You Had Any Doubt)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s most recent episodes have been delving into how, following the cancelation of the Kaminoans’ cloning contract, the Empire is training up its new fleet of soldiers with the help of many of the original Clone Troopers who are set to be phased out. While the Kaminoans’ time may have come to an end, The Bad Batch will live on for at least one more season on Disney+.

Ahead of The Bad Batch’s penultimate episode airing tonight, Disney’s announced that the Lucasfilm animated series has been renewed for a second season that will continue the story of a group of “defective” clones surviving in a galaxy that’s quickly preparing to make them obsolete. Currently, there are no concrete details about the direction that second season, but it stands to reason that whatever goes down in the upcoming season one finale will be important.

Star Wars: @TheBadBatch will return for a second season in 2022. Prepare for the two part finale of season one starting tomorrow, only on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/TOs5Lh34bT — Star Wars (@starwars) August 5, 2021

Some of The Bad Batch’s first season has dragged to a certain extent and revisited many well-worn narrative beats almost to a fault. A second season could easily strike a different tone with story arcs more focused on laying out new, fascinating details about this chunk of Star Wars history. There’s still a fair number of unanswered questions about what happened to all of the clones once the Empire Stormtrooper initiative was in full effect. Clones like Tech, Wrecker, Omega, Hunter, and Echo are only going to become that much more conspicuous as the Empire’s power grows. There’s also a very good chance that, with so many cameos presented to us thus far, that the series pulls a Star Wars Rebels and pulls in Ahsoka Tano (or someone similarly famous) to expand on her lingering story at the same time.

The Bad Batch’s season 2 is set to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022.

