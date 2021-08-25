Star Trek Is Celebrating 55 Years With Live Music, Interviews, and News

In a couple of weeks, Star Trek is celebrating its 55th birthday, and it’s doing so in style with a new event, bringing together icons from across the franchise’s past… and giving us a glimpse of its future.

CBS has revealed that on September 9 it will host a live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration, kicking off at 10:30 a.m AEST.

The event, hosted by The Next Generation’s Wil Wheaton and actor/host/streamer Mica Burton, will feature “back-to-back in-person conversations” with members of the cast and crew of present and past Star Trek shows. It will also include a live orchestra performance, as the event celebrates iconic moments from the franchise’s long past, while also promising news for its future, now that there’s more Star Trek than ever on our screens.

Along with a panel with Gene Roddenberry’s son Rod Roddenberry examining the legacy of the Trek creator, the event will also include panels for each current Paramount+ Star Trek series: Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and Prodigy, as well as the upcoming Strange New Worlds, the prequel series focusing on Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck’s incarnations of Captain Pike, Number One, and Spock aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Given that earlier this year Star Trek’s “First Contact Day” celebration gave us trailers for both Discovery’s fourth season and Picard’s second, there stands a good chance we’ll see even more from those shows here, and likely more Prodigy too after its brief glimpse from San Diego Comic-Con. But Strange New Worlds getting its own panel as well gives us hope we’ll actually get to see something from this new show too, as if we didn’t have more than enough Star Trek to deal with right now!