Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Watch 4 range is just days away from launch, and if the rumours are anything to go by, it could be one of the best Android smartwatches ever. So what exactly do we know about the new watch so far?

Design

Unofficial renders courtesy of 91mobiles have given us our first look at what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might look like. The renders, obtained from a “reliable industry source”, look like official Samsung press material, but considering we’re living in 2021 – this wouldn’t be particularly hard to replicate.

More recently, Android Police reporter Max Weinbach shared our first live image look at the new smart watch on Twitter.

Especially when I can just do this pic.twitter.com/HcQMWpvG8m — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 1, 2021

Wear OS 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the first devices to be fitted with the Wear OS 3 operating system.

Wear OS 3 is the biggest update Samsung has released to-date, with new apps, extended battery life and new features to all be rolled out.

However, it’s worth noting that only two of the pre-existing Wear smartwatches will receive the update next year, so nabbing a Galaxy Watch 4 is your best bet if you’re keen to try it out.

Features

A leaked promo video for the upcoming devices shared by Sam Mobile shows a number of new features to look forward to with the Galaxy Watch 4 range.

Despite only being a 40-second clip, the video gives us a taste at what we can expect from the new device including light and dark mode, analog-style faces, a compass and the highly-anticipated body composition screen.

Here's a little Galaxy Watch 4 tease, thanks to our tipster! pic.twitter.com/7sMP41WU7b — SamMobile (@SamMobiles) July 27, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Could Measure Body Fat

Perhaps the biggest rumour we’ve heard about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 so far is the possibility of the device having a BIA (bio-electrical impedance analysis) sensor.

For those unfamiliar, a BIA sensor is a device usually found on smart scale that allows you to measure your body fat composition instead of just your body mass.

Considering BIA sensors usually require you to place electrodes on both your right hand and foot, it’s not exactly clear how the technology will be fitted into a smart watch, but this could be a real game changer – and a way for Samsung to really one-up Apple in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Release Date

The Galaxy Watch 4 range is set to be officially unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on August 11 – as first confirmed by a Samsung spokesperson when speaking to Digital Daily last month. You’ll be able to tune into the event live on the Samsung website.

Samsung is expected to announce both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic during the event.

As for when you’ll be able to get your hands on the new device, leaked renders of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic hinted at an August 28 release date. Similarly, Amazon Canada – at one point – had the devices listed for an August 27 release.

However, this is yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Price

If the Amazon Canada listing proves to be correct, we already know that the Canadian RRP will be $349. However, it’s unclear what this means for pricing in other countries.

Accounting for the exchange rate, this prices the device at approximately $AU380, but it’s worth noting that pricing isn’t always as simple as just an exchange rate calculation.

For reference, prices for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 start at $699, which gives you an idea of roughly how Samsung prices their smartwatch devices.