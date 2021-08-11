Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Australian Pricing, Release Date, Specs

Samsung’s highly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event took place overnight and surprise, surprise, we’re getting a brand new pair of earbuds — the Galaxy Buds2.

Adding to the Galaxy Buds range — which already contains the Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+ — the Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung’s latest response to Apple’s AirPods.

So what do we know about the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 so far?

Design

As first revealed by 91mobiles back in June, the Galaxy Buds2 come in four colours: graphite, white, olive and lavender. The buds themselves will come in one of the four colours, while the case will feature a white exterior with a pop of colour inside.

However, if you’re not too keen on a boring, white case, don’t fret because Samsung has confirmed there will be third-party cases available. The buds will also fit in the same cases as the Buds Pro and Buds Lite models.

According to Samsung, the buds themselves are designed to be comfortable enough for all-day wear. The Buds2 model is the smallest and lightest in the range, and is designed to fit snug in your ear for optimum comfort and sound quality.

Sound and Noise-Cancellation

The Samsung Buds2 feature dynamic 2-way speakers, which will reportedly provide crisp, clear high notes, as well as a deep bass.

The new buds also offer active noise-cancelling technology, which Samsung claims can reduce background noise by as much as 98%. Additionally, there are three levels of ambient sound control, which allows you to choose exactly how much of the world around you you’ll actually hear.

Microphone

Let’s be real, while we’re all still working from home, or in flexible environments, making phone calls is more important than ever, so you’re going to want to get some buds that can pick up your voice as well as it can playback music.

Thankfully, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 come fitted with a three microphone system and a voice pickup unit (VPU), so your voice will sound crisp and clear during your next Zoom meeting with maximised call clarity.

Battery Life

Samsung claims the Galaxy Buds2 offer up to five hours playback with active noise cancelling turned on, or up to 20 hours when charged in the case.

How Much Do The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Cost In Australia?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will set you back $219 at launch.

Release Date

You can pick up a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 in Australia from September 10, 2021 at Samsung or an authorised reseller.