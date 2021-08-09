Rick And Morty S5 Is Getting An Hour-Long Finale and The Trailer Is Here

SPOILER WARNING: This post contains huge spoilers for Rick and Morty S5 E8, you’ve been warned.

The fifth season of Rick and Morty is sadly about to wrap up, but not before a huge, hour-long season finale that is set to drop on September 5. But if you can’t possibly wait that long, the show runners have dropped a teaser for the final episode.

The 30-second clip, which was posted on YouTube overnight, shows Rick and Morty having a falling out after Morty fills the portal gun with lime soda. This argument results in Morty shouting that Rick should simply replace him.

At the very end of the clip, [adult swim] leaves us hanging for more by asking a question we probably never thought we’d have to answer: “who is Rick without Morty?”

You can watch the full teaser below:

Considering [adult swim] renewed the hit show for at least 70 episodes back in 2018, and we’re only just hitting the 50 mark in Season 5, we can safely assume that Rick and Morty won’t be apart for too long. Unless, you know, the rest of the series is renamed Rick Without Morty.

READ MORE Rick and Morty's SDCC 2021 Panel Was Nowhere Near as Good as the Current Season

Honestly, considering Season 5 Episode 8 quite literally changed our entire understanding of the Rick and Morty universe when it confirmed that Beth is actually dead, the showrunners could take the series in any direction from here. I no longer have any expectations of what this wild show could throw at us.

In addition to at least two more seasons of the hit show — provided it doesn’t get renewed again — [adult swim] has also confirmed that we’ll be getting a brand new spin-off show about The Vindicators, which means we’ll have no shortage of Rick and Morty-related content to binge for years to come.

“We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds,” Rick and Morty producers Erica Rosbe and Sarah Carbiener said in a statement. “We’re so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick’s around to have half of them murdered or not.”

You can stream Rick and Morty on [adult swim] here.