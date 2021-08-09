Playmobil’s New Star Trek Playset Includes a Massive USS Enterprise

After finding success with adult collectors through licensed playsets that included the time-travelling Back to the Future DeLorean and the ghost-hunting Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, Playmobil is going all-in with a new Star Trek line. It includes not only the original series’ most beloved characters, but also a giant USS Enterprise playset, and Tribbles too!

We’ve got the first official pics of the new line, and you’ve got until the toys launch on September 8 to clear a lot of room on your shelves, because the Enterprise looks absolutely massive, as does its included display stand. It will also give you about a month to save up, because — even if money isn’t a concept that Captain Kirk or Commander Spock understands — this one isn’t going to come cheap.

Just try and resist that packaging

Image: Playmobil

Like Lego, Playmobil is shipping its adult-targeted toys in packaging reminiscent of your smartphone’s dark mode. It looks classy, and with Spock staring out from the corner of the box no Star Trek fan will be able to walk past this in a store without tossing it in their shopping cart.

The Enterprise’s bridge is included so everyone can hang out

Image: Playmobil

The Enterprise’s saucer section features a removable top revealing a detailed recreation of the Constitution-class ship’s bridge, complete with seating for all of the included figures, retro-inspired computers, and a main display revealing a Klingon Warbird ready to engage in battle.

The crew’s all here, plus a tribble or two

Image: Playmobil

The playset comes with seven Playmobil figures including Kirk, McCoy, Uhura, Scotty, Sulu, Chekov, and Spock, who is the first Playmobil figure in history to come with Vulcan ears. (It’s only logical.) The ship also comes with another memorable Star Trek character: the Tribbles, which, thankfully, don’t multiply as quickly in toy form.

Lights and sounds included

Image: Playmobil

You’ll also get cool features illuminated with LEDs, like glowing warp engine nacelles, as well as the ship’s various computer interfaces and displays. It also comes with sound effects from the original series.

No batteries are required, but the occasional recharge is needed

Image: Playmobil

In the Star Trek TV series and movies, the Enterprise was powered by a warp core reactor. But back here in the year 2021, it features a built-in rechargeable battery that trades dilithium crystals for a port that simply needs to be plugged into a power source every so often.

A place for Scotty to call home

Image: Playmobil

In addition to the elaborate bridge, the playset also includes the ship’s engineering department hidden behind a removable panel so that Scotty has a place to work and keep things running smoothly.

Display it on your desk or hang it from the ceiling

Image: Playmobil

In addition to a display stand that supports the entire ship on a desk or shelf, the Enterprise can also be hung from a ceiling using wires and an included rig so that it looks like it’s warping across the galaxy.

An impressive start but hopefully there’s more to come

Image: Playmobil

Playmobil continues to add to lines like its Back to the Future collection, and while the toy maker’s first Star Trek set looks impressive, let’s hope it doesn’t stop there — because the franchise has countless other ships, alien races, and characters spanning generations we’d love to see get the Playmobil treatment.