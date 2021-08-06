Give Your Room a Vibe Makeover with This Philips Hue Starter Kit Deal

If you’ve been looking to give your living space a bit of a makeover, but are currently limited by space, money, or a particularly strict landlord, smart lighting is a great solution. With the simple flip of a switch, a smart light will let you change up the atmosphere and the look of a room.

While Philips’ Hue range has firmly established itself as the big dog of smart lighting, it’s not exactly the cheapest option available. However, you can currently grab a great deal on a Philips Hue starter kit that will give you plenty of lighting options to work with.

The starter kit for the Philips Hue white and colour ambience smart bulbs is currently on sale for $240, down from the usual RRP of $314. This Philips Hue starter kit includes three of these smart bulbs, along with the Hue Smart Bridge.

While a $74 discount is pretty good in and of itself, $240 is a bargain price when you consider how much these items would cost separately.

A single Philips Hue white and colour ambience bulb has a retail price of $99.95. Now multiply that number by three and add in the $99.95 price tag for the Hue Smart Bridge, and you’re looking at a total cost of $399.80.

This deal is available for both B22 (bayonet) and E27 (screw) bulbs, so make sure you’re buying the right kit for your light sockets.

What can the Philips Hue smart lights do?

These Philips Hue smart bulbs let you pick from 16 million different colours, along with warm to cool white light, allowing you to perfectly control the ambience and mood of your surroundings. On top of being able to control the smart bulb’s scenes, you’re also able to program them to turn on and off during set times while also setting pre-defined displays.

There’s also a psychological benefit if you apply Colour Theory to your lighting choices. Having a thought time trying to get to sleep? Set the bulb in your bedroom to be a muted blue, warm red or dark pink. In the evening, set the light to a warmer tone, and it’ll help you to wind down and relax a bit better.

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to installing your Philips Hue lights once they’ve arrived, you can check out our guide here.

The Philips Hue Smart Bridge acts as an anchor point for controlling your home’s smart lights – even when you aren’t home. The Philips Hue Bridge is also compatible with virtual assistants like Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, which will allow you to activate these smart lights with your voice.

You can grab the starter kit for the Philips Hue white and colour ambience smart bulbs here.