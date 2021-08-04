Everything You Need To Know About Paramount+ In Australia

Another streaming service is about to enter the chat in Australia – as if we didn’t have enough to watch.

Paramount+ will soon be launching down under and will be home to over 20,000 movies and TV shows. The same service launched earlier in the year in the U.S. as a rebrand of CBS All Access, and a similar thing will happen here as 10 All Access rebrands to become part of Paramount+.

So what exactly are we getting in Australia?

What can you watch on Paramount+ in Australia?

Paramount+ is owned by ViacomCBS, meaning the service has content deals with top brands including Showtime, BET, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Sony Pictures Television and Paramount Pictures.

There will also be deals for local film and TV shows, including the content on 10 All Access, which CBS bought a few years ago. 10 All Access is home to shows like The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone and a bunch of other Channel 10 highlights.

On top of this, Paramount+ will be home to a range of iconic movies and TV shows. Some of these include:

The Godfather

Mission Impossible

Indiana Jones

Transformers

Jackass

Good Will Hunting

Harry Potter

Batman

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Lord of the Rings

Austin Powers

Paramount+ exclusives

Paramount+ will also be home to a number of exclusive TV shows and movies and is investing in a slate of original content in Australia.

Some of the Australian originals on Paramount+ include the second season of Five Bedrooms and three new local originals: Spreadsheet, Last King of the Cross and 6 Festivals.

Some of the exciting exclusive premieres coming to Paramount+ include the highly-anticipated revival of Dexter and the long-awaited video game adaptation of Halo. It will also be home to the Yellowstone prequel Y:1883 and the anthology series The First Lady, which features Viola Davis as Michelle Obama.

Here’s what else is coming soon:

The Gilded Age (Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon)

(Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon) Yellowjackets (Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci)

(Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci) Leonardo (Freddie Highmore, Aidan Turner)

(Freddie Highmore, Aidan Turner) American Rust (Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney)

(Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney) Two Weeks To Live (Maisie Williams)

(Maisie Williams) Coyote (Michael Chiklis, George Pullar)

(Michael Chiklis, George Pullar) Mayor of Kingstown (Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest)

(Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest) Everyone Is Doing Great (James Lafferty, Stephen Colletti)

(James Lafferty, Stephen Colletti) Anne Boleyn (Jodie Turner-Smith)

(Jodie Turner-Smith) Spy City (Dominic Cooper)

(Dominic Cooper) Monsterland (Taylor Schilling)

(Taylor Schilling) The Luminaries (Eve Hewson, Erik Thomson, Ewen Leslie)

(Eve Hewson, Erik Thomson, Ewen Leslie) The Harper House (Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee)

(Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee) Guilty Party (Kate Beckinsale)

(Kate Beckinsale) The Man Who Fell to Earth (Chiwetel Ejiofor)

(Chiwetel Ejiofor) Lioness

The Offer

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Stephen

Crossing Swords

Help

No Return

Line in the Sand

Ripley

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Four Hours at the Capitol

Are these exclusives enough to make you sign up for another streaming service?

If not consider the fact that Paramount+ in the U.S. has a special deal to bring some of its top blockbusters to the streaming service after a 45-day window. This includes upcoming movies like A Quiet Place II and Mission Impossible 7.

There’s no word on whether this deal will continue to international markets like Australia, but if it does, it will make Paramount+ pretty competitive.

How much will it cost?

In the U.S., Paramount+ has two subscription tiers – one with ads and one without. It appears it will not be following this model in the Australian market and will instead be available for a flat fee of $8.99 a month.

It’s still unclear as to what this price includes – such as how many screens or streaming quality – but Paramount has promised we’ll be hearing more about it soon.

Paramount+ will launch in Australia on August 11, 2021.

You can sign up for updates at the official website here and we’ll keep you posted here at Gizmodo Australia.