Nerf’s Aliens Pulse Rifle Won’t Stop a Xenomorph, But Will Make Sci-Fi Dreams Come True

James Cameron’s Aliens is full of amazing props. The cargo loader, the alien queen, the dropship, motion detectors, the list goes on and on. But arguably the coolest is the M41A Pulse Rifle. You may have wished for it as a kid — but now, as an adult, you can own a Nerf replica.

Conceived by director Cameron and created by armorer Simon Atherton, the prop in the film was built by combining three different kinds of guns into one. In the story, these were the standard-issue weapon for the Colonial Marines who head to LV-426 and find themselves up against a seemingly unbeatable foe. Growing up, I wanted one these so badly; 35 years later, they finally exist, albeit in a more colourful format. Nerf has made a limited edition version of the Pulse Rifle that fires different kinds of darts and has a digital read-out — it’s beyond cool. Check out all the slick details…

Yes, it’s yellow (as many toys are). But the design is right on point.

You can definitely play with the blaster but it looks really good in the packaging too. Also, note the 10x and 3x: that refers to the Nerf Elite foam darts and Nerf Mega foam darts that both fire from the rifle.

Like the weapons in the film, the readout on your blaster will tell you how many darts you have left in the chamber.

One of the coolest bits of the movie is when Hicks shows Ripley how to slam in the magazine. Now you can too!

Here’s another wide look at the piece.

Like we said, very cool packaging.

Like it was delivered right to your very own dropship.

The Pulse Rifle costs $US95 ($131) and is available for pre-order from GameStop and Hasbro Pulse in the U.S., and EB Games in Canada. Stay tuned for where you can order it in Australia.