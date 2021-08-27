Grab 30% Off Nanoleaf’s Light Panels and Turn Your Room Purple

If you’re currently in lockdown and have started to grow a bit sick and tired of being stuck in the same room every day, smart lights are a convenient way to change up a room’s mood and atmosphere. While we’ve previously praised Nanoleaf’s fantastic light panels, buying some is a big investment to make.

When a Shapes starter kit usually retails for $350, it’s not a purchase you can just splash out on without really having thought about it first. Depending on your budget, these expensive Shapes sets may have just become affordable with discounts across most of Nanoleaf’s smart lighting range.

Nanoleaf Shapes and Canvas deals

When people think of “smart lights“, they usually picture an LED light bulb or light strip that they can control from their phone or smart home hub.

Nanoleaf’s Canvas and Shapes line is very different. Instead of bulbs, these smart lights are a series of panels that you can rearrange and join with one another to create geometric patterns on your wall. These light panels also respond to external stimuli. Touching them will make the panels flash a different colour, and you can also have them respond to the music you’re playing.

You still control them via a phone app and are able to program them to display any number of bright and colourful patterns.

You can currently save 30% off the price tag of the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle and Canvas starter kits. Both of these Nanoleaf starter kids include nine light panels of their respective shapes, and you can currently pick them up for $244.99 each.

If your taste in home decor runs a bit more rustic, you can pick up the recently released Nanoleaf Elements panels for $299, down from $408.99. These panels have a wood grain veneer, which gives these lights a more rustic feel. However, the Nanoleaf Elements panels don’t support RGB colours.

What’s particularly great about smart lights is that if you apply some basic colour theory, they can help to give you a nice boost to your mental health.

In Gizmodo’s review of the triangle Shapes, we noted the therapeutic effect these smart lights have:

My sleep has improved significantly while I’ve been using the Nanoleaf lights, as has my mood. While it’s hard to properly gauge the exact impact in numbers, I’ve noticed I’m much more relaxed using the devices to read before bed. Like being in a warm bath, they’re great for carving out time for yourself and focusing on your mental health.

If you want to take advantage of these deals, but don’t want to crack a $200 budget, the five-pack Shapes Hexagon starter kit is on sale for $179 (down from $229.99), and the five-pack Shapes Triangles Mini starter kit is available for $129 (down from $189.99).

If you already own one of these starter kits, the respective extension sets are also currently on sale too.