Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass Teaser Asks ‘Why?’

While creator Mike Flanagan’s latest spooky tale for Netflix may not connect with The Haunting of Hill House or The Haunting of Bly Manor, you will notice a few of his favourite actors in the first teaser for Midnight Mass.

Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy) and Hamish Linklater (Legion) lead this one but will be joined by Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Robert Longstreet, Samantha Sloyan, and Henry Thomas. Take a gander at the first teaser:

Not much to go on just yet but here’s the official plot summary: “From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?”

And here’s what Flanagan himself had to say about it: “I’m just going to admit it… Midnight Mass is my favourite project so far. As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s not hard to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core. There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn’t hard to see in our own world, unfortunately. But this show is about something else as well… faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light — and hope — we sing. I hope you enjoy our song.”

Flanagan previously said he won’t be continuing his “haunting” anthology series but you never know, he might pull a fast one on us. Either way, we’re always hyped for his creations. You can catch the seven-episode limited series when it drops on Netflix on September 24.

