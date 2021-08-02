Luke Skywalker From The Mandalorian Is Ready for His Close Up

In 2015, fans walked into Star Wars: The Force Awakens with many questions — and near the top of the list was “What’s up with Luke Skywalker?” Fans would only get hints in that film, and have to wait two more years to find out his fate in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Still, this was an old Luke. A battered Luke. A Luke with a history we didn’t see.

So it wasn’t until 2020, when the character appeared at the very end of The Mandalorian season two, that fans saw the Luke they’d truly been dreaming about for decades. This was a young, spry Luke. A Luke at the height of his Jedi abilities, having just defeated an Emperor and redeemed his father — and about to begin a journey to try and bring back the Jedi. Ultimately we now know that fails, but Hot Toys is letting you bring home that iconic Luke of your dreams in the form of a brand new collectible.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker comes in two versions. There’s a standard version with new head sculpt, Jedi cloak, LED light-up lightsaber, base, backdrop, and even Grogu himself. Then there’s also a Deluxe Edition that has all of that as well as a battle damaged Dark Trooper bust so you can reenact the memorable moment where Luke crushed them with the Force. Below, you’ll see images from both. But see all photos from the standard version (which costs $US285 ($387)) at this link, and all from the deluxe version (which costs $US330 ($448)) at this link.

R2 not included. Rolling eyeballs, oddly, included!

We don’t yet know if this version of Luke Skywalker will appear on season three of The Mandalorian when that premieres in (most likely) late 2022. But one imagines he’d have to play some role because if Grogu and Din Djarin aren’t reunited, why are we even watching that show in the first place?

Oh, and whether you want to drop $US300 ($407) on another version of Luke Skywalker or not, you can learn more about how the character came back to Star Wars later this month, when a new special is released on Disney+ that’ll delve at length into that unforgettable finale scene.

