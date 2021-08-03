Lego Star Wars’ Halloween Special Teases Another Return From the Dead

Regardless of how you feel about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it’s difficult to deny that the movie could have used just a little bit more of Poe Dameron, everyone’s favourite space-bound hothead with excellent hair. While Poe’s live-action adventures might be done for the time being, Lucasfilm’s set to bring him back to Disney+ in a significant way.

This spring, Poe and BB-8 will return in Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an animated Halloween special set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker that follows the legendary pilot and his droid as they travel to the volcanic planet Mustafar. When Poe (Jake Green) and BB-8 are forced to make an emergency landing there, they happen to encounter Graballa the Hutt (Dana Snyder), the newest owner of Darth Vader’s foreboding castle, which is being transformed into a themed resort.

Image: Disney+

Along with Graballa’s mechanic Dean (Raphael Alejandro), the group also meets Vader’s loyal follower Vaneé (Tony Hale), who lures them all deeper into Vader’s castle as he shares stories about some of Star Wars’ most monstrous figures. What none of the special’s heroes know is that within Vader’s castle, a dark presence lurking within it threatens to break free and unleash itself unto the world, and it’s only by working together that they have any hope of making it off Mustafar alive. Silly as Lego Star Wars stories tend to be, it’ll be interesting to see what sort of direction Terrifying Tales will go in given that it’s one of the first stories to pick up where the most recent live-action trilogy left off.

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tale, written by David Shayne and directed by Ken Cunningham also stars Christian Slater, Trevor Devall, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, and Matt Sloan. The special hits Disney+ on October 1.