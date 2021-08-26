Jurassic World: Dominion Looks Like an Indiana Jones Dinosaur Movie

Anyone lucky enough to see F9 in Imax earlier this year saw the first footage from next year’s Jurassic World: Dominion. The film opens 65 million years ago at the moment where a certain mosquito gets caught in amber, setting up everything that comes next. What came next was five movies, and counting, and this sixth one brings them all together. At CinemaCon 2021, Universal Pictures ended its jam-packed panel with brand new footage from the upcoming film, which opens June 10, 2022. And though that IMAX preview had a quick glimpse of what’s happening in the world of Jurassic post-Fallen Kingdom, this footage went even deeper.

Now, here’s where I offer a bit of a disclaimer. The footage ran probably 90 seconds and it would be damn near impossible to tell you everything that flashed past my eyes. I’ll give you the highlights as best I can but, suffice to say, it was cut quickly and I missed a lot. My apologies.

The first image was of a pair of brachiosaurus being led by a bunch of vehicles in what looked like a snow-covered quarry. Later, still in that snowy setting, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) is riding a motorcycle trying to chase down some dinosaurs. There are scenes of Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) trapped in a cage reminiscent of the one from the beginning of the first film. Water is pouring in. There was also a shot of her in a very sunny, well-lit lab. The mosasaurus from Jurassic World jumps out of the water to eat something. A dilophosaurus screams and unleashes his mane. The T-Rex is seen rampaging, of course. We see someone holding a flare. A triceratops smashing against a Jeep. Shots of Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and then shots of all of the stars from both series looking up at something, reminiscent of the lighting from the T-Rex attack in the first film.

Most interestingly, though, were some scenes in what looked like a European city. We see Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) jumping between buildings while she’s being chased by what looked like a velociraptor. A scene of Claire and Owen Grady jumping down into some ancient tomb. And then a shot of Grady, again on a motorcycle, zipping through some cobblestone streets, chasing what, again, was probably a raptor. Basically, it looked like action scenes from Indiana Jones, Jason Bourne, and James Bond, but with dinosaurs.

Truly, I wish I could have recorded it with my eyes to give you every single detail, but alas, that’s the best I can do. But there was more, a lot more, and I think we’ll be seeing much of it in the coming months. As part of the video, the film’s director Colin Trevorrow said the film would answer the question, if dinosaurs were among us, would we be safe? Of course, the answer is no. But hopefully we will all be safe enough to see what he has in store for us next summer, when Jurassic World Dominion hits theatres.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.