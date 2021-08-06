Google’s More Affordable Pixel 5a Leaked Just Weeks Ahead of Launch

After not making an appearance earlier this summer as previously expected, new leaks have now revealed a bunch of the Pixel 5a core specs ahead of its official release later this month.

According to Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5a is set to go on sale on August 26, though strangely it seems the phone will only be available in two countries (at least initially): the U.S. and Japan.

But more importantly, Prosser also detailed a few of the Pixel 5a’s headline specs, which appear to be quite similar to last year’s Pixel 5, but with a much larger display. Prosser says the Pixel 5a will feature a 6.4-inch display (most likely using an OLED panel) with a 90Hz refresh rate, which would be a significant jump up from the 6-inch screen on the Pixel 5 or the 6.2-inch display on the Pixel 4a 5G. And unlike last year, there doesn’t seem to be a smaller or cheaper version of the Pixel 5a like we got with the standard Pixel 4a.

EXCLUSIVE: Google Pixel 5A Launching Later This Month at $450 — Full Specshttps://t.co/vBgANiUNG6 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 5, 2021

Other specs are rumoured to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chip (which should mean the Pixel 5a will come with 5G connectivity), 6GB of RAM, and a decently large 4,650 mAh battery. Though sadly, unlike the Pixel 5, it seems the Pixel 5a won’t come with support for wireless charging.

Notably, the Pixel 5a is also expected to feature the same cameras used on last year’s Pixel 5, while also supporting an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. As for the Pixel 5a’s design, based on recent renders, it seems Google is sticking with a very minimalist approach, with the Pixel 5a featuring a simple matte black body, rear fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole selfie cam in the top left corner — which is basically the same as last year’s Pixel 4a 5G.

It’s also important to note that while Google has yet to reveal pricing for the Pixel 6, with Google’s upcoming flagship not only getting a fresh new design, a new custom-built SoC, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and improved cameras, it’s clear Google is positioning the Pixel 6 as a high-end premium device. And if the Pixel 6 comes out with a price tag of around $US800 ($1,080) or more, that could make the Pixel 5a a more important alternative for anyone looking for an affordable mid-range alternative.

Even though Prosser’s track record of leaks has been somewhat spotty this year (especially when it comes to his Apple leaks), he says that due to the nature of his source, he is “confident” that the details above will be what we get on the final device. Either way, with Prosser saying the Pixel 5a is due out on August 26, we should know a lot more before the end of the month.