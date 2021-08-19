Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series Are Coming to Australia, Here’s How Much They’ll Cost You

Google released its affordable Pixel Buds A-Series earlier this year overseas, but once again Australia was left out. Thankfully, Google has announced the new Pixel Buds are coming to Australia and there are a few reasons they’re worth paying attention to.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Features

Google’s Pixel Buds have been hit and miss. The first iteration was pretty poor but the buds received a dramatic improvement in the second generation.

While the A-Series isn’t a complete redesign of the Pixel buds they do include many great features at an affordable price.

One cool feature to be excited about is the Pixel Buds’ adaptive sound, which increases or decreases your volume based on your surroundings. They are also equipped with beamforming mics to reduce background noise and transmit your voice clearly on calls.

The Pixel Buds A-Series have 12mm dynamic speakers, are sweat and water-resistant, and provide hands-free access with the built-in Google Assistant.

As for the battery, the Pixel Buds A-Series has 5 hours of listening time from one charge or up to 24 hours within the case. They also feature quick charge capabilities that give you three hours of listening from just 15 minutes of charging.

If you haven’t seen the previous Pixel Buds they are smaller and more compact than something like Apple’s AirPods. The A-Series has also been designed to include the best of in-ear and earbud styles with a seal and spatial vent and ear tips in three different sizes.

The buds can be charged in their case with a USB-C cable and connect to any Bluetooth 4.0 device, meaning you’re not limited to just Google products.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Australian Release Date and Pricing

While the Pixel Buds A-Series was announced back in June there was no indication of if or when they would be coming down under.

Now Google has confirmed Australia will be getting the new earbuds from August 25.

The buds are available for pre-order now and will only cost you $159, which undercuts the Pixel Buds 2 by over $100. This also makes them incredibly affordable in the wireless earbud market with Apple’s entry-level AirPods costing $249 and Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds2 at $219.

Aussies can pre-order the Pixel Buds A-Series now from the Google Store, JB Hi-FI, Harvey Norman and Officeworks.

If you want to see how the new Pixel buds work in action here’s a review from our U.S. team.