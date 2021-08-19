Everything You Need To Know About Ghostbusters: Afterlife

We’re a few months away from Ghostbusters: Afterlife bursting onto a cinema screen near you (we’re choosing to be optimistic about lockdowns ending somewhat soon). And if you’re a little lost on the details of the film, allow us to fill them in for you.

So, grab your proton pack and let’s get to it!

Who’s In It?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife packs a massive punch with its casting and already gets an A+ from us for having Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) play a school teacher named Mr Grooberson (what a name!). And judging from the trailer, Mr Grooberson somewhat leads young stars McKenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House) as Phoebe and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Trevor on the path to becoming Ghostbusters. Carrie Coon (The Sinner) stars as Callie, Phoebe and Trevor’s mum.

According to Vanity Fair, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver are reportedly set to reprise their roles. However, Rick Moranis doesn’t do too much acting these days, so he won’t be returning.

Murray told the publication the only reason he decided to return was that “the script is good”.

“It’s got lots of emotion in it,” he said. “It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It’s gonna work.”

Speaking of returning to the role, Hudson told Living Life Fearless: “It was almost a spiritual coming together. Not a religious [one], but I just felt almost emotional by it. I mean, to see Bill [Murray], and Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, and then to see this new group of people coming in, it was something that had such an impact on my life. To be able to come back together again, that was very, very special.”

What is Ghostbusters: Afterlife about?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife ignores Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot and follows on from the original films, so you can think of it as the third instalment.

The film takes the action out of New York City and into a small town called Summerville. The film’s official synopsis reads: “When a single mother and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy of their grandfather left behind.”

Phoebe and Trevor are direct descendants of one of the original Ghostbusters and will see them take over the reins. The studio hasn’t explicitly revealed just yet which Ghostbuster they’re related to, but it looks like Dr Egon Spengler, who the late Harold Ramis played. McKenna Grace even wears the same glasses as Ramis wore as Dr Spengler.

Jason Reitman, son of the original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, revealed his father has seen the film and loved it.

“My father hasn’t been leaving the house much because of Covid,” Jason told Empire. “But he took a test, put on a mask and drove down to the Sony lot to watch the movie with the studio. And after, he cried, and he said, ‘I’m so proud to be your father.’ And it was one of the great moments of my life.”

That’s promising!

Where Can I Watch The Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer?

Right here! Sony has released two trailers for the film:

When Is It Released?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will hit cinemas in Australia on December 2, 2021, almost a full month after its American release.

Where Can You Watch The Other Ghostbuster Movies?

You can stream the original Ghostbusters on Amazon Prime Video. Ghostbusters II is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play. The most recent Ghostbusters movie is available on Netflix.