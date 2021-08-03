Let Dad Go Wild with the Ultimate Hiking and Camping Gifts for Father’s Day

If you’re not a nature person, buying a Father’s Day gift for a dad who loves the outdoors can be a bit hard. What the hell are you supposed to get them?

Thankfully, stereotypes tend to run true and the outdoorsy dad tends to enjoy camping or hiking, fishing, and general adventure activities.

To help find the right Father’s Day gift for him, rather than a ‘World’s Best Farter‘ shirt, here are some ideas.

Does your dad love a good cup of coffee just as much as he loves a hike? If the answer to that question is a big “Yes”, then why not combine these two loves this Father’s Day?

This portable espresso machine means your dad can bask in the glory of the outdoors while also basking in the glory of a hot cup of his favourite blend. Just add water and some grounds.

This portable espresso machine takes ground coffee, but if your dad is more a pod coffee guy – or he can’t be bothered to haul all of his coffee gear on an outdoors adventure – there’s also a Minispresso designed to take Nespresso capsules.

You can grab the Minispresso Portable Espresso Machine for $52.50, down from $70 here.

Every outdoors dad needs to wear outdoors clothes (hopefully) so adding a few more additions to your dad’s probably hole-ridden flannelette collection is a good gift option.

This Kathmandu fleece is great to pop over a base layer for chilly days and under a chunkier jacket for overnight outdoors adventures.

The Arbury is resistant to wind and repels water (but don’t treat it like a wetsuit) and has some nifty pockets for torches, pocket knives and whatever else your outdoorsy dad tends to carry around.

Grab your dad a Kathmandu Arbury Jacket here.

An outdoors dad tends to also be a camping dad and while your paps might already have a tent at his disposal, it might not be as compact and it’s probably not new.

To one-up your siblings or your mum, gift a new tent, like Naturehike’s Cloud-Up tent, for Father’s Day. This one’s for two people so your mum or the family dog can join him and most importantly, it’s water and windproof.

All the reviews are honing in on the fact it’s super easy to set up, meaning your dad won’t lose any more hairs over that stressful ordeal.

The Naturehike Cloud-Up Tent is available here.

While we tend to stereotype outdoors dads as burly types who enjoy sleeping in the mud or whatever, it’s likely they too enjoy creature comforts.

This is why we recommend an inflatable camping pillow so he doesn’t have to scrounge up some leaves in a burlap sack.

This one comes in a range of colours and is easy to inflate and compact enough to store away. Reviews suggest grabbing two or to put a jumper underneath the pillow to give it a bit more height.

Help your dad rest easy with the Trekology Ultralight Inflating Camping Pillow here.

Eating is pretty necessary for camping dads and nobody likes sad noodles after a long hard day in the bush.

This camping stove has two burners so he’ll be able to sizzle a strip of bacon while grilling up some veggies on the side. It weighs around 4.5kg, so it won’t weigh down the camping kit too much either.

Get your dad cooking with the Coleman Hyperflame Fyre Cadet Camping Stove here.

Walking, hiking and maybe even running are things your dad likely does when he’s out there in the world living his best outdoorsy life.

If he’s picked himself up some el cheapo boots from the local department store, give him the gift of non-blistered life by grabbing a pair of quality North Face hiking boots.

The Hedghog offers waterproof protection but is still breathable, and has a steel-toe cap in case he kicks a rock really hard while traversing the world. It’s also equipped to handle some pretty cold weather so, paired with the waterproof protection, you can rest easy knowing your dad won’t get frostbite.

Tell your dad to take a hike with a pair of North Face Hedgehog Hiking Boots here.

Usually, the simpler the item, the easier it is to forget so if you can some essentials in one place, it’s going to make packing less overwhelming. Great tools like this 4-in-1 pocket tool allow you to eat, cut and open bottles all in one spot.

And, it’s in camo so you know it means business.

The Caribee Pocket Utensil Tool is available here.