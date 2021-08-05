Dyson’s New Supersonic Flyaway Attachment Wants to Tame Your Hair Without Product or Extreme Heat

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Dyson has added a shiny new hair care product to its catalogue, pals. And this time, the home appliance tech wizzes are targeting frustrating flyaway hairs with its new Supersonic™ Flyaway attachment.

Announced on August 5, 2021, Dyson has revealed the new attachment effectively mechanises techniques hair care specialists have been using to smooth frizz and flyaways for years.

How does the Dyson Flyaway attachment work?

Rather than taking to strands with a hairdryer, extreme heat, hairspray and a barrel brush, however, the Flyaway tool uses the same technology that brought us the Dyson AirwrapTM styler; using airflow to “to attract and lift longer hairs to the front, whilst pushing flyaways through the tress and out of sight”.

If you’ve ever suffered through the experience of trying to manage uncontrollable flyaways or frizz, you’ll understand how useful this attachment could be for a whole lot of people who struggle to tame their hair at home.

Smoothing away flyaways not only helps achieve a sleek look, but Dyson also claims it enhances natural shine, too.

Emma Sheldon, Dyson Hair Care Category Director shared in a statement that “Our engineers are driven to rethink convention and our obsession with airflow led us to push the potential of Coanda after observing how stylists use a ‘brush and blow dryer’ technique to smooth flyaways.”

“Traditionally, this skilled technique involves the stylist using a round brush to section and manage the hair, whilst directing airflow from the dryer to push the flyaways into the style and out of sight. We set out to find a way to innovate a way to mechanise this method for the everyday styler. The new Dyson Supersonic™ Flyaway attachment harnesses the phenomenon of Coanda to smooth flyaways out of sight, without exposing the hair to extreme heat damage.”

You can grab the attachment now for $99.

The Flyaway tool is one of a handful of attachments designed for The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer. It also offers the options of a Gentle Air Attachment, Wide Tooth Comb, Diffuser and Styling Concentrator.

The gentle air dryer distributes softer airflow while “styling fine hair and sensitive scalps, while also helping prevent colour fade”.

The wide-tooth was “engineered for curly and coily hair”. The attachment is designed to help “shape, lengthen and create volume,” Dyson states.

Dyson’s second-generation diffuser has been designed to help create definition in curls and minimise frizz.

And finally, the styling concentrator offers “fast, precise airflow for controlled styling, one section at a time. This is engineered for different hair types whether you’re looking to create a smooth, straight finish or a bouncy blow-dry,” Dyson said in its statement.

You can find more on each of the new Dyson attachments on the website here. And if you’d like to check out our review of Dyson’s V15 Detect vacuum you can do that here.