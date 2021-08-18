Suck up These Dyson Afterpay Day Deals before They’re Gone

While Afterpay Day is meant to officially kick off on Thursday, August 19, that hasn’t stopped a few retailers and brands from jumping ahead of the pack. The good news is that one of those early bird brands is Dyson, which is offering some major savings on a range of products during Afterpay Day, including its vacuum cleaners and air purifiers.

As far as household appliances go, Dyson is one of, if not the biggest brand out there. At this point, the brand has become synonymous with vacuum cleaners. However, that pedigree comes with a substantial price tag. Dropping a couple of hundred dollars on a vacuum cleaner isn’t really something you can do on a whim.

Afterpay Day is set to run until 11.59pm (AEST) August 22, so you have until Sunday to snap up these Dyson deals. Unless they sell out early, in which case you’re all out of luck.

Dyson Afterpay Day vacuum deals

If you don’t already own one of Dyson’s iconic stick vacuums, chances are you know one or two people who already do. Now you too can be one of those lucky people who own one of these amazing vacuums, with the added bonus of having saved a few hundred dollars.

If you head over to Dyson’s online store, you can save $300 on the V8 Absolute vacuum (now $599) and $200 on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin vacuum (now $399). If those price discounts aren’t sweet enough for you, you’ll also receive a bonus filter as a gift.

Dyson is also offering a complimentary gift of a car cleaning kit, complete cleaning kit, or filter (valued at $89) when you purchase the Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra Vacuum and a bonus filter with the Dyson Omni-glide Vacuum Cleaner.

If you pick up the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra Vacuum, you’ll receive a bonus car cleaning kit, complete cleaning kit, or filter (valued at $89).

Dyson Afterpay Day Air Purifier deals

If you’re already sorted for a vacuum, or maybe you want to give your entire living space the full Dyson makeover, there are a few air purifier deals available. You can also save $200 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier, knocking its price down to $599 from the usual RRP of $799.

The Dyson Pure Link uses an automatic sensor to detect any airborne particles and gases, which can be reported to you in real-time. It uses a 360° Glass HEPA filter that is able to capture and purify ultrafine particles, including pollen, bacteria, and other allergens. And, as its name suggests, it can both heat and cool the room it’s in.

While it doesn’t come with a price discount, if you purchase the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool purifying fan heater during Afterpay Day, you’ll also receive a bonus filter (valued at $99).