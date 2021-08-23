Our Favourite Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Down to $250

While the newer noise-cancelling WH-1000XM4’s have been out for a while now, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones are still an incredible pair of headphones.

We haven’t exactly been subtle about our love of the XM3’s headphones here at Gizmodo. Both the U.S. and Aussie teams alike froth them because of its ridiculous sound and noise-cancelling capabilities, quick charge USB-C and just how damn comfy they are.

The XM3’s still can still retail for up to $350, but you can currently get a pair on sale from Amazon for just $249.99. As far as noise-cancelling headphones go, that’s a pretty unbeatable price for what you get.

Considering these things are three years old now but still that far ahead of the headphone curve says a hell of a lot. And they still work just as well as they did on day one.

In fact, I would argue they’re still the better buy than the XM4s. Don’t get me wrong, the shiny new cans are hot. But the improvements are largely incremental. Everything that truly matters about this line of headphones you can get in the XM3s. You still get superb sound and noise cancellation, USB-C, a ton of battery life (including quick charge) and they’re super comfy. There’s a reason these have been a favourite for years.

Cans this good are absolutely worth it, in my humble opinion. I still use them daily for work and commuting, and they’re always in my carry-on for long-haul flights. Well, they used to be back when we could take actually take plane trips.

Seriously, the WH-1000XM3 headphones are a must-buy, especially when you compare it to what other brands are offering within that price range. You can get the Sony WH-1000XM3 deal right here.