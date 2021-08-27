Cobra Kai Never Dies and Will Return for Season 5

Netflix to Cobra Kai: “You’re the best around. Nothing’s gonna ever keep you down.” After a successful season three debut with season four coming very soon, the streamer just announced it has greenlit a fifth season of the hit Karate Kid themed show that begins filming in Atlanta, GA later this year. “Because Cobra Kai never dies,” tweeted co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz. Which, indeed, is true. The show has had an incredible run on its way to this news.

Cobra Kai debuted way back in 2018 on the now defunct YouTube Red. The show gained some fans (like Gizmodo), but due to its relatively under-the-radar streaming outlet, it never quite grew as big as its cast and crew thought it could be. Season two also debuted on YouTube and season three was shot with that in mind. Meanwhile, YouTube had started cutting original programming left and right with only one or two shows remaining, Cobra Kai among them. Before season three aired, YouTube decided it wasn’t going to make more, so the show was sold to Netflix. And that’s when Cobra Kai gave a crane kick to the world.

Fast-forward to August of 2020. The first two seasons of Cobra Kai move from YouTube to Netflix and instantly, it’s a hit. Fans from around the world realise what we here at Gizmodo had been saying since day one: Cobra Kai is amazing. The perfect blend of 1980s nostalgia with new characters and stories. Season three followed early in 2021 and season four will be here in December.

And now, we know, season five is coming too. Here’s the official announcement:

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

Honestly, it’s kind of surprising. The first season ended like the first (and third) movies, with the high-stakes All Valley Karate Tournament. Seasons two and three avoided that ending but we know for a fact season four will have the tournament (whether or not it’ll arrive at the finale remains to be seen). So what happens next? Where does everything go? Luckily, we’re going to have a chance find out.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.