Cinemacon’s Uncharted Film Footage Feels Ripped From the Games (in a Good Way)

Did you hear that footage from that new Tom Holland movie screened recently? No, not Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Though the Marvel film did, finally, get a trailer yesterday). We’re talking about Uncharted, that other major franchise the actor is fronting for Sony Pictures. The PlayStation video game has had a long, arduous road to the big screen and Gizmodo had a chance to view the first footage. Want to know the details?

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), is scheduled for release February 18, 2022. Acting as a loose adaption of the popular video game franchise, Holland plays Nathan Drake, an explorer slash adventurer very much in the mould of Indiana Jones. He’s joined by his friend and mentor Sully (played by Mark Wahlberg) and…that’s about all we know about the movie. However, as part of Sony’s big panel at CinemaCon 2021, a few quick scenes were shown, and we think they’ll make fans very happy.

We saw Sully, in a suit, sitting down and asking Drake if he’d like a chance to see things he’s only read about in books. So, obviously, this film takes place early in Drake’s adventuring career. That lead to a few shots that were very recognisable from the games — one looked lifted almost exactly from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, of Drake standing in a dark, water-filled cave with a pirate ship at the end. Next, we see him on a plane, getting stuck in a huge piece of cargo and getting yanked off into the air. The camera follows Drake in full free-fall, as he tries to grab onto something and save himself. Game fans will recall this setup from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

What do these scenes tells us about Uncharted? Honestly, not too much. But the fact that there are memorable scenes from at least two of the video games lets us know this isn’t any kind of direct adaptation of Nathan Drake’s story but knows fans will appreciate seeing a few nods. Uncharted, which also co-stars Antonio Banderas, opens next year.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.