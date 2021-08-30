The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Research Project Aims To Prove That Australia’s Magic Mushrooms Can Treat Severe Mental Illness

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Published 1 hour ago: August 30, 2021 at 1:59 pm -
Filed to:drugs
magic mushrooms
This Research Project Aims To Prove That Australia’s Magic Mushrooms Can Treat Severe Mental Illness
Source: Getty / NurPhoto

Scientists at the University of Queensland say that Australia’s native magic mushrooms could treat severe depression as well as addictions and disorders.

As reported by the ABC, University of Queensland mycologist and evolutionarily biologist Dr. Alistair McTaggart has gathered Australia’s first legal collection of psilocybin mushrooms — commonly known as magic mushrooms — in a forest in Tasmania. He said that, through his research, he aims to prove that the drug has the potential to give relief for people suffering from PTSD, major depression, addiction or eating disorders.

“Psychedelic mushrooms are taking off, everyone’s talking about them,” Dr. McTaggart said. “In America, the USDA [United States Department of Agriculture] has fast-tracked psilocybin treatment. It’s considered a breakthrough therapy.

“With COVID-19 right now, I think there’s never been a better time to start looking for therapies for mental health.”

The research project, conducted by Dr. Taggart and the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation, is part of a larger $15m grant from the Federal Government to research the use of substances like magic mushrooms, ecstasy and ketamine in treating mental, addictive and eating disorders.

The researchers plan to prove their hypothesis by genomic sequencing the DNA of mushrooms with hallucinogenic properties, as well as looking at photographs of these mushrooms taken by “citizen scientists”. They will also collaborate with other scientists working on shaping genetic strains to specific medical treatment.

READ MORE
Scientists Closer to Creating Psychedelic-Like Drugs That Work Without Hallucinations

Australia’s magic mushrooms population

There are over 200 different species of mushrooms around the world that produce psilocybin, the natural psychoactive substance that gives “magic mushrooms” their hallucinogenic effects. Of those, 20 to 30 are found in Australia.

Dr. Taggart aims to find out which of them are native, edible or poisonous, or could be used for medicinal purposes.

Previous research from a small clinical trial in the US found that patients suffering from major depressive disorder showed fewer depressive symptoms after two doses of psilocybin. The drug’s mental relief effects allegedly lasted for up to four weeks with minimal side effects.

The University of Queensland research project is the first proper investigation into the effects of native Australian sources of psilocybin. While it could serve as proof that the substance could be used in a remedial capacity, it could also distinguish therapeutic hallucinogenic fungi from poisonous ones.

What are the potential implications of this research project?

If Dr. McTaggart’s hypothesis is proven during his research, it could have huge results for legalising the drug in a medicinal context.

Possessing, using, making or selling hallucinogens, including magic mushrooms, is currently illegal under both federal and state laws. Per the Australian Federal Police’s main drug index on hallucinogens, people in Victoria can face a range of penalties from a $2000 fine and/or one-year imprisonment for possession or use to fines of up to $250,000 and/or 25 years imprisonment for commercial trafficking.

According to Edith Cowan University’s school of medical and health sciences psychologist, Dr. Stephen Bright, per the ABC, if successful, the project could lead to clinical trials of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in Western Australia.

“The research that we’re talking about here — in terms of understanding the native psilocybin species — could contribute to the international psychedelic science renaissance,” he said.

The verdict is still out on whether the Federal Government will legalise ecstasy and magic mushrooms to treat mental illness, but this project could have a big impact on that debate.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith is the Weekends Writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV. He has been writing for over five years, and has had past work appear in publications from IGN and Junkee to SBS PopAsia and ELLE Australia. In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist award at the ACS IT Journalism Awards.

Julian has a strong background in covering pop and internet culture, queerness, identity, politics, fashion, and the intersection between those topics.

Julian's past work has seen him interview the likes of Rina Sawayama, Millie Bobby Brown, Beabadoobee, Henry Cavill, Shinichiro Watanabe, and G-Flip.

Having appeared and hosted panels at Oz Comic Con, SMASH! and PAX Australia, Julian's work has also led him to appear in the BBC, on ABC’s Stop Everything!, and as an expert opinion in a viral YouTube Reacts video.

You can contact Julian via any of the channels below.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.