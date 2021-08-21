Armour Wars at Disney+ Announces New Head Writer Yassir Lester

Disney/Marvel has tapped actor/writer Yassir Lester as head writer on the upcoming Disney+ show Armour Wars.

Deadline reports actor Don Cheadle is reprising his role of James Rhodes, a.k.a War Machine, and the series is an adaptation of the comic series of the same name.

This isn’t the first time Lester and Cheadle have worked together. The duo currently stars in the Showtime black comedy series Black Monday, which chronicles the aftermath of the worst stock market crash in history. Lester’s other acting credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Making History, and Duncanville. As a writer, Lester has worked on shows like Kenan, Girls, and The Carmichael Show.

In the comic, Iron Man is a fugitive and no longer an Avenger. He realises his tech has been stolen and sold to other criminals who aim to duplicate the science behind his armour suit. However, since Tony Stark is already dead in the MCU, it looks like Rhodes is the one who will fight to keep Tony Stark’s technology from falling into the wrong hands.

Armour Wars is the latest Marvel-Disney series to manifest from its comic source material. It joins a long line of new shows like an Ironheart series starring Dominique Thorne (with Chinaka Hodge as head writer), Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion. Creating an Armour Wars show follows the line of succession of the previous live-action Disney+ Marvel series like WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?

The shows on Disney+ have done so well that WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have a combined 28 Emmy nominations. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are nominated for best actor and actress in a limited series, while Don Cheadle is nominated for best guest actor in a drama series for his cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.