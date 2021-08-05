The Best Shows To Watch On Apple TV Right Now

Apple TV might not have the same number of shows as its biggest rival, Netflix, but what it can’t make up in volume, it makes up in quality and star power.

So, if you’re in need of some streaming recommendations – and let’s be honest, many of us are in lockdown, and that’s all we’ll be doing this weekend – here are some of the best Apple TV shows that are out now.

1. Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso sees an American college football coach unexpectedly recruited to coach a ragtag English Premier League team AFC Richmond despite having zero experience in the sport.

Starring Jason Sudeikis as the enthusiastic title character, this Apple TV show is quite simply a joy to watch, thanks to its loveable characters and brilliant scripting. It’s so sweet, apparently that some viewers are claiming it’s giving them diabetes! I’d say it’s an Apple TV show that makes the service worth downloading!

2. The Morning Show

The Morning Show was one of the first Apple TV shows to be released and, honestly, if Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell aren’t enough to get you watching the show, I don’t know what will.

The show stars Aniston as Alex Levy, the anchor of a popular breakfast news show based in Manhattan, and Carell as Mitch Kessler, who is fired amidst a sexual misconduct scandal. Alex fights to keep her job as the top anchor while the network hires the spirited field reporter Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) to replace Mitch, creating an intense rivalry between the women.

Fans of the show have described the season one finale as being “one of the best hours of TV” they’ve seen in some time.

READ MORE Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Apple TV+ In Australia

3. Defending Jacob

Any show or movie with Chris Evans is worth a watch, right? Defending Jacob is a mini-series based on the best-selling book by William Landay. Evans stars as Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney, whose 14-year-old son (Jaeden Martell) is accused of murder.

It’s a suspenseful thriller that is definitely worth a watch – even if it is just to watch Chris Evans. Unfortunately, though, the series might not be an entirely faithful re-telling if you’ve read the book.

4. Truth Be Told

If you liked the hit podcast Serial, Truth Be Told could be one for you. The series follows a true-crime podcaster Poppy Scoville-Parnell (Octavia Spencer), who is called to investigate the case of convicted killer Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), a man she helped put behind bars for murder, who may actually be innocent.

Season two is out later this month on August 20 and follows a new story with Kate Hudson as a widow looking to find out what happened to her dead husband.

5. Trying

While a comedy about infertility doesn’t sound all that funny, it somehow is. Trying stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as a couple trying for a baby, but after finding it impossible to do naturally, they decide to look into adoption. The show looks at their relationship as they attempt to ready themselves to grow as a family and it’s seriously charming, funny and may even have you in tears.

6. See

Jason Momoa stars in this epic show based hundreds of years in the future, where people have lost the ability to see. People have learned how to interact, hunt, build, and survive in this new society without vision. However, when a new generation is born with their sight intact a witch hunt for the children and their biological father begins. Baba Voss (Momoa) fights to protect the children at all costs.

7. For All Mankind

For All Mankind is a drama that shows how the world would have changed had Russia beaten the US in landing a man on the moon. It begins in the 60s and continues through the decades as technology advances with plenty of drama and action.

8. Dickinson

Hailee Steinfeld stars as the rebellious poet Emily Dickinson in this comedy through a modern lens. Emily explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of a writer who doesn’t fit into her own time.

9. Little America

Little America is an anthology series that focuses on eight different stories of immigrants in America trying to make it. The eight different stories show the cultural shocks they all face. The creators, Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emily V. Gordon didn’t seek to make a politically charged show. Instead, they are simply telling personal stories where the stakes feel universal.

10. Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Mythic Quest is a fun show that follows a video game company as they release and attempt to stay on top of their game Mythic Quest. It’s made by Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney, who created It’s Only Sunny In Philadelphia and while it’s not quite as good as that it’s one of the funnier shows on TV right now.

You can get an Apple TV+ subscription for $7.99 a month.