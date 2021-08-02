If You’re A Maniac Still Running Android Gingerbread, Google Has Some News For You

If you’re running a much older Android, we have some bad news for you. Google is about to stop letting you sign into your Google account.

Android users who are on Android 2.3.7 or earlier will not be able to sign into Google from September 28. This was the last version of Android Gingerbread, back when Android OS still had cute dessert names. Sadly, this naming convention was stopped back in 2019. Booooo.

If you’re unsure if this is you… look it probably isn’t. Gingerbread was was initially released back in December 2010, with the final patch being released in 2011.

So for this to be applicable,you would have to have a decade-old Android device that you also haven’t updated the entire time. Honestly, if that’s the case please contact me because I absolutely have some follow up questions.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021,” Google said in a community post.

“If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.”

According to Google, impacted users will still be able to use some Google services if you’re logged in on the browser on your phone.

It’s also worth noting that anyone on Android Honeycomb (can you tell how much I love the old Android OS names) or later will still able to sign into their Google accounts.