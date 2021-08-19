$449 For A Good 1440p, 165Hz Monitor Is A Crazy Good Deal

A lot of people are upgrading their PC monitors to the new “sweet spot”: monitors with a decently high refresh rate and a max resolution of 2560 x 1440. Usually, a screen like that would cost you a pretty penny — but you can snag one up today for a bargain.

There’s an astonishingly good offer on the Lenovo Legion Y27q-20 monitor right now at Amazon. It’s at least $100 better than what Lenovo themselves are charging, and $150 cheaper than the nearest Aussie retailer.

The Y27q-20 — the 27-inch IPS refresh of an older Lenovo gaming screen — usually retails for around $600. And at that price it’s not a terribly bad shout: you’re getting a good 1440p/165Hz IPS screen with tilt and swivel adjustments, 1ms maximum response time, decent colour calibration, 10 bit support through DisplayPort and a reasonable 350 nits of maximum brightness. No HDR on this model, but with brightness that low you shouldn’t be bothering with HDR anyway.

So all of that is not a bad combo. But at $449 it’s an absolute steal. There’s other monitors that are close in price, although you’d have to break the $500 mark (this MSI model, for instance, is a good alternative). $449 is also a great price if you want a 1ms IPS screen, as opposed to the older generation VA monitors that are typically sold in the $350 to $500 price range. (And many of the high quality IPS screens will set you back over $700.)

For more info on the Lenovo Legion Y27q-20, head here. RTINGS also has an excellent review that’s worth checking out if you want a deeper technical breakdown.