The News Of Tomorrow, Today

$449 For A Good 1440p, 165Hz Monitor Is A Crazy Good Deal

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 9 mins ago: August 19, 2021 at 2:12 pm -
Filed to:Deals
lenovo legionmonitors
$449 For A Good 1440p, 165Hz Monitor Is A Crazy Good Deal
Image: RTINGS
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A lot of people are upgrading their PC monitors to the new “sweet spot”: monitors with a decently high refresh rate and a max resolution of 2560 x 1440. Usually, a screen like that would cost you a pretty penny — but you can snag one up today for a bargain.

There’s an astonishingly good offer on the Lenovo Legion Y27q-20 monitor right now at Amazon. It’s at least $100 better than what Lenovo themselves are charging, and $150 cheaper than the nearest Aussie retailer.

The Y27q-20 — the 27-inch IPS refresh of an older Lenovo gaming screen — usually retails for around $600. And at that price it’s not a terribly bad shout: you’re getting a good 1440p/165Hz IPS screen with tilt and swivel adjustments, 1ms maximum response time, decent colour calibration, 10 bit support through DisplayPort and a reasonable 350 nits of maximum brightness. No HDR on this model, but with brightness that low you shouldn’t be bothering with HDR anyway.

1440p monitor
The chassis design is nice and underImage: Lenovo

So all of that is not a bad combo. But at $449 it’s an absolute steal. There’s other monitors that are close in price, although you’d have to break the $500 mark (this MSI model, for instance, is a good alternative). $449 is also a great price if you want a 1ms IPS screen, as opposed to the older generation VA monitors that are typically sold in the $350 to $500 price range. (And many of the high quality IPS screens will set you back over $700.)

For more info on the Lenovo Legion Y27q-20, head here. RTINGS also has an excellent review that’s worth checking out if you want a deeper technical breakdown.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.