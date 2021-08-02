The News Of Tomorrow, Today

2 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Over Fire Hazard After 107 Incidents and $US17 ($23) Million in Damage

Published 27 mins ago: August 5, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
One of several brands of dehumidifier recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. (Image: Amazon)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on two million dehumidifiers, sold under at least 20 brand names, over concerns the products can overheat and cause fires. At least 107 incidents have been reported to the CPSC, totaling $US17 ($23) million in property damage.

The dehumidifiers were sold under a variety of names but were all produced by a company called New Widetech in Taiwan. While at least 2 million of the dehumidifiers are being recalled in the U.S. there are roughly 380,000 units in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico.

The recalled brand names include:

  • AeonAir
  • Amana
  • ArcticAire (Danby)
  • Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)
  • Commercial Cool
  • Danby
  • Danby Designer
  • Danby Premiere
  • De’Longhi
  • Edgestar
  • Friedrich
  • Generations (Danby)
  • Haier
  • Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)
  • Idylis
  • Ivation
  • perfect aire
  • SuperClima
  • Whirlpool
  • Whynter

The complete list of specific model numbers for recalled units are listed on the CPSC website.

If you’re more of a visual learner, you can also click through the slideshow below to see if you recognise the dehumidifiers that may be in the homes of you or your extended family.

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled AeonAir dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Amana dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled ArcticAire dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Classic dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Danby dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Danby Designer dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Danby Premiere dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Commercial Cool dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled De’Longhi humidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Edgestar dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Friedrich humidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Generations dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Haier dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Honeywell dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Idylis dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Ivation dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled perfect aire dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled SuperClima dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Whirlpool dehumidifier

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use

Recalled Whynter dehumidifier

Owners of the recalled products are encouraged to call New Widetech at 877-251-1512 between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also visit www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/.

Unfortunately, you won’t necessarily get a full refund on the purchase price. As the CPSC notes, “the amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.” Put simply, the newer your unit, the more money you’ll get refunded.

If you own one of the recalled products the CPSC strongly advises you to stop using it immediately. And while we know about 107 incidents where the dehumidifiers overheated and, in some cases, caused fires, that means there are probably plenty more the safety agency didn’t learn about. Don’t take the chance and unplug yours today.

Matt Novak is the editor of Gizmodo's Paleofuture blog

