2 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Over Fire Hazard After 107 Incidents and $US17 ($23) Million in Damage

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on two million dehumidifiers, sold under at least 20 brand names, over concerns the products can overheat and cause fires. At least 107 incidents have been reported to the CPSC, totaling $US17 ($23) million in property damage.
The dehumidifiers were sold under a variety of names but were all produced by a company called New Widetech in Taiwan. While at least 2 million of the dehumidifiers are being recalled in the U.S. there are roughly 380,000 units in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico.
The recalled brand names include:
- AeonAir
- Amana
- ArcticAire (Danby)
- Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)
- Commercial Cool
- Danby
- Danby Designer
- Danby Premiere
- De’Longhi
- Edgestar
- Friedrich
- Generations (Danby)
- Haier
- Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)
- Idylis
- Ivation
- perfect aire
- SuperClima
- Whirlpool
- Whynter
The complete list of specific model numbers for recalled units are listed on the CPSC website.
If you’re more of a visual learner, you can also click through the slideshow below to see if you recognise the dehumidifiers that may be in the homes of you or your extended family.
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled AeonAir dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Amana dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled ArcticAire dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Classic dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Danby dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Danby Designer dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Danby Premiere dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Commercial Cool dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled De’Longhi humidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Edgestar dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Friedrich humidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Generations dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Haier dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Honeywell dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Idylis dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Ivation dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled perfect aire dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled SuperClima dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Whirlpool dehumidifier
Photo: CPSC, Fair Use
Recalled Whynter dehumidifier
Owners of the recalled products are encouraged to call New Widetech at 877-251-1512 between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also visit www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/.
Unfortunately, you won’t necessarily get a full refund on the purchase price. As the CPSC notes, “the amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.” Put simply, the newer your unit, the more money you’ll get refunded.
If you own one of the recalled products the CPSC strongly advises you to stop using it immediately. And while we know about 107 incidents where the dehumidifiers overheated and, in some cases, caused fires, that means there are probably plenty more the safety agency didn’t learn about. Don’t take the chance and unplug yours today.