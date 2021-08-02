2 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Over Fire Hazard After 107 Incidents and $US17 ($23) Million in Damage

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on two million dehumidifiers, sold under at least 20 brand names, over concerns the products can overheat and cause fires. At least 107 incidents have been reported to the CPSC, totaling $US17 ($23) million in property damage.

The dehumidifiers were sold under a variety of names but were all produced by a company called New Widetech in Taiwan. While at least 2 million of the dehumidifiers are being recalled in the U.S. there are roughly 380,000 units in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico.

The recalled brand names include:

AeonAir

Amana

ArcticAire (Danby)

Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)

Commercial Cool

Danby

Danby Designer

Danby Premiere

De’Longhi

Edgestar

Friedrich

Generations (Danby)

Haier

Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)

Idylis

Ivation

perfect aire

SuperClima

Whirlpool

Whynter

The complete list of specific model numbers for recalled units are listed on the CPSC website.

If you’re more of a visual learner, you can also click through the slideshow below to see if you recognise the dehumidifiers that may be in the homes of you or your extended family.

Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled AeonAir dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Amana dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled ArcticAire dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Classic dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Danby dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Danby Designer dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Danby Premiere dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Commercial Cool dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled De’Longhi humidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Edgestar dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Friedrich humidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Generations dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Haier dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Honeywell dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Idylis dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Ivation dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled perfect aire dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled SuperClima dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Whirlpool dehumidifier Photo: CPSC, Fair Use Recalled Whynter dehumidifier

Owners of the recalled products are encouraged to call New Widetech at 877-251-1512 between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also visit www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/.

Unfortunately, you won’t necessarily get a full refund on the purchase price. As the CPSC notes, “the amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.” Put simply, the newer your unit, the more money you’ll get refunded.

If you own one of the recalled products the CPSC strongly advises you to stop using it immediately. And while we know about 107 incidents where the dehumidifiers overheated and, in some cases, caused fires, that means there are probably plenty more the safety agency didn’t learn about. Don’t take the chance and unplug yours today.