You Can Explore NSW National Parks With Google Street View

So it turns out Google Street View isn’t just for, well, streets. I just found out it has also been used to capture a whole heap of walking tracks in NSW National Parks.

According to the NSW National Parks website, it partnered with Google to capture imagery from over 50 national parks across the state. It did this using a specialised backpack-mounted trekker, which came back with 1,350km worth of footage.

This isn’t a new feature, but it’s certainly news to me. And as an avid hiker I think it’s great. Not only does it allow people to virtually explore these beautiful spaces from home, it’s a perfect planning tool.

For example, if you wanted to check out a walk or a the realities of a camping spot before hitting the trail, you can.

If you’re interested in taking a peek yourself, here’s a big list of some of the NSW National Parks walks you can check out in Google Street View

