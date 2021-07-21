Whoa! Keanus Abound in This Excellent Art Piece

Keanu Reeves has made a lot of movies. Some of them are good, some of them are bad, and some of them are very good or very bad. But all of them share one thing that makes them watchable: Keanu himself. He’s the best.

Artist Scott C, whose Great Showdowns we’ve featured on the site before, is apparently a towering Keanu fan and has given the actor the ultimate tribute, in the form of an art piece titled “Helpful Keanus.” It features almost two dozen versions of the actor, in character as The Matrix’s Neo, Bill and Ted’s Ted, and more — plus dogs. Lots and lots of dogs. It goes on sale at 3 a.m. AEST on Thursday, July 22, and stays on sale for five days, which just so happens to go through San Diego Comic-Con. Here’s the full image.

Image: Scott C

And here are a few close-ups.

Image: Scott C

Image: Scott C

So obviously you’ve got your big movies: Speed, John Wick, the Bill and Teds, The Matrix, etc. But there’s also The Replacements, Point Break, Johnny Mnemonic, and so many others. They’re all helping little puppies, hence, “Helpful Keanus.”

”Helpful Keanus” is a limited edition print which is 11 x 14 inches and will cost $40. The edition will be set by how many are sold between 1 p.m. EST on July 21 and 11 p.m. EST on July 25. Plus, this isn’t the only piece Scott C is releasing this weekend. In fact, he’s having his very own “Tiny Con” with a ton of different releases.

There are Great Showdowns from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Avengers: Endgame, Tron, Peter Pan, and Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, plus all manner of pins and other art prints done in his unforgettable, adorable style. You can click here to see all of the prints being released and click here to see how and when you can watch Scott paint, participate in contests, and so much more.

Keanu Reeves would, almost certainly, approve.