WhatsApp Spanish-Language Moderators Allege Pay Discrimination

Over 100 outsourced Spanish-language moderators and customer service representatives for WhatsApp claim that their contract company Accenture has denied them equal pay to other multilingual colleagues in the same building. A group of contractors from Austin, TX and Dublin, Ireland claim that, while Accenture hired them to respond to Spanish language reports all day, they’re told they don’t qualify for the $US2 ($3) per hour premium offered to Arabic or Portuguese speakers.

Moderators and customer service representatives report that they get a base pay of $US16.50 ($21) per hour. Content moderators for WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook have said time and again in media interviews and a $US52 ($67) million lawsuit that the job can cause PTSD. While WhatsApp is a messaging service, moderators review private content reported by users, such as child sex abuse material. A job listing by Accenture at an Austin, TX site specifically solicits bilingual Spanish/English speakers and includes the disclaimer: “In the context of this role, individuals may be exposed to potentially disturbing content, and will need a level of resilience and maturity.” Base pay is not listed.

Facebook’s contractors already fall into the underclass of Facebook workers, earning considerably less than its employees. (Wired reported that as of 2018, the median salary for a Facebook employee was around $US228,651 ($293,268), which comes to over $US100 ($128) per hour.)

“For several years now, Accenture, Facebook, and Whatsapp have denied equal treatment and pay to Spanish language Contingent Workers,” the internally-circulated letter, addressed to WhatsApp, Facebook, and Accenture CEOs reads. “Managers and HR reps for Accenture in Austin, Texas have not only ignored the complaints of discrimination for several years now, but they also actively engaged in ensuring this gross injustice go unacknowledged and unaddressed.” The workers have asked for back pay to cover the missed premium, dating back to when they were hired.

As of this writing, a person familiar with the matter tells Gizmodo that the letter has 100 signatures. They say that around 500 Spanish-speaking moderators and customer service reps work in the Austin facility.

WhatsApp, Accenture, and Facebook were not immediately available for comment. We will update the post when we hear back. You can read the letter in full here: