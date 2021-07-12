The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Updates From The Suicide Squad, Stargirl, and More

King Shark gets stuck into a book. (Image: Warner Bros.)

Go behind the scenes on Snake Eyes stunt work in new footage. Gus-Gus gets big on the next Legends of Tomorrow. Plus, what’s to come on Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie. Spoilers, away!

The Suicide Squad

King Shark is described as “the descendent of an ancient shark god” in his own TV spot.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

A new featurette discusses Snake Eyes’ “insane” action choreography.

Loki

In a response to a fan on Twitter, writer/producer Eric Martin denied Hunter B-15 is secretly a Loki variant. This after fans went wild over a Marvel Studios tweet of press pictures from the penultimate episode.

Stargirl: Summer School

Spoiler TV has photos from the August 10 premiere episode of Stargirl: Summer School. Head over there for more.

Photo: The CW Photo: The CW
Photo: The CW Photo: The CW
Photo: The CW Photo: The CW
Photo: The CW Photo: The CW

Roswell, New Mexico

KSiteTV has a synopsis for “Hands” — the premiere episode of Roswell, New Mexico’s third season.

SEASON PREMIERE – While Liz (Jeanine Mason) is settling in to her new life and career in Los Angeles, Max (Nathan Dean), Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) are figuring out if the stranger in the cave, with the familiar face, is friend or foe. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Carina Adly Mackenzie (301). Original airdate 7/26/2021

The Outpost

A tragedy upsets Talon’s attempts to rescue the Blackbloods in the synopsis for “The Gods Thank You,” the July 29 episode of The Outpost.

A GIFT FROM THE GODS – Garret (Jake Stormoen) is set free but must serve a new ruler. Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) return to save the Blackbloods but discover a tragedy. Falista (Georgia May Foote) tries to make peace. The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Orsi Nagypál (#3B03). Original airdate 7/29/2021

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

Gus-Gus begins to grow rapidly in the trailer for “Bad Blood” — next week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Tuca & Bertie

Speckle goes mad in the trailer for next week’s episode of Tuca & Bertie.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Rick and Jerry team up for another adventure in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Amortycan Grickfitti.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyfw7PDbFvQBanner art by Jim Cook

