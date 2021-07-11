Updates From Shazam: Fury of the Gods, American Horror Story, and More

Matthew Vaughn’s next spy-fi adventure reveals itself in Argylle. Angela Bassett discusses the ever-changing nature of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s script. Netflix returns to Korean horror with a special episode of Kingdom. Plus, Tim Drake arrives on Titans. Spoilers, go!

Argylle

Deadline reports Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa are attached to star in Matthew Vaughn’s film adaptation of Ellie Conway’s upcoming spy novel, Argylle.

The Tomorrow War 2

According to Deadline, “discussions are in place” at Amazon “to bring the whole creative gang back” for a sequel to The Tomorrow War — “both in front of and behind the camera” — including director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean, stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons.

CURS>R

Deadline reports Netflix has signed “a high seven-figure deal” to acquire CURS>R, a horror film starring Robert Englund and Asa Butterfield about “a broke college dropout who decides to play an obscure, 1980s survival computer game in pursuit of an unclaimed $US125,000 ($167,963) prize. But the game curses her, and she’s faced with dangerous choices and reality-warping challenges. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she realises she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her life.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Angela Bassett revealed there have already been “about five incarnations” of the Wakanda Forever script and that she no idea “what it’s going to look like, at all.”

I don’t know what it’s going to look like at all. There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one’s coming. Of course, with our dear king [Boseman] going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed. So, thankfully, [director] Ryan [Coogler] and [writer] Joe Robert Cole, they’re just such masterful storytellers that they’ve found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king.

Scream

The latest Scream movie is now 100% complete according to co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin.

SCREAM (2022) is complete! We’re so excited for you all to see it soon. #ForWes pic.twitter.com/XsBYCCrtlr — Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (@BettinelliOlpin) July 7, 2021

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Shahi revealed Shazam: Fury of the Gods introduces Intergang, a DC Comics’ organised crime group armed with Apokoliptian technology.

I play a character named Adrianna, and she’s a freedom fighter that’s leading this big resistance against an evil, malicious group called Intergang.

Elsewhere, new set photos on social media see Zachary Levi in a partially charred costume.

Black Widow

Marvel has released one last Black Widow TV spot ahead of today’s release in theatres and on Disney+.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

The contestants must escape a booby-trapped bank in a new clip from Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.

Jungle Run

Richard Grieco stars in the trailer for Jungle Run — The Asylum’s answer to Jungle Cruise.

Shepherd

A caretaker is left alone with “a vengeful, supernatural force” in the trailer for Shepherd.

The Shape of Fear

Variety also has this eight-minute sales trailer for The Shape of Fear, a horror film described as “a cross between The Andromeda Strain and The Thing” about an outbreak at a secluded hospital in the Atacama Desert.

Moonhaven

TV Line reports Dominic Monaghan will star in Moonhaven, “a six-episode futuristic space drama” at AMC from writer-producer Peter Ocko. The story follows Bella Sway, “a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 1,200 square kilometre Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilisation on Mother Earth. A sceptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.” Monaghan is attached to play Paul Sarno, “a detective on the Moon tasked with solving the problems of Earth.”

Faust

Deadline reports Sony Pictures Television is now developing series based on David Quinn and Tim Vigil’s comic book, Faust — the source material for Brian Yuzna’s infamous 2000 film, Faust: Love of the Damned. Matteo Pizzolo (Godkiller) is attached to write the pilot, under the consultancy of creators Quinn and Vigil. Black Mask Entertainment’s Brian Giberson is attached to executive produce.

Evil

Good news! Evil has been renewed for a third season at Paramount+. [TV Line]

Titans

TV Line has our first official look at Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake on the upcoming season of Titans.

Photo: HBO Max

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for its 92-minute “special episode” of Kingdom airing July 23.

Banner art by Jim Cook